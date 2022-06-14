Lumanity Acquires Endpoint Outcomes, Creating a Unique and Comprehensive Health Economics and Outcomes Research Offering

World-class outcomes research capability teamed with existing expertise in health economics puts the voice of patients at the center of drug development and value demonstration

New York, June 14, 2022 – Lumanity today announced the acquisition of Endpoint Outcomes (“Endpoint”), a company specializing in harnessing the voice of patients to document the impact of treatments on health-related quality of life. The highly complementary acquisition of Endpoint Outcomes strengthens Lumanity’s value demonstration capabilities by creating a comprehensive, global health economics and outcomes research (“HEOR”) suite of services.

Chris Evans, CEO of Endpoint Outcomes, said, “We are excited to join Lumanity and proud to be part of a company with a purpose that aligns with our own. We've built a great organization and believe that joining Lumanity is the next step in this journey, allowing us to continue to keep patients at the heart of everything we do. With new colleagues and capabilities to tap into, we now have the ingredients to build ground-breaking solutions and drive even greater value for our clients and their patients.”

Endpoint Outcomes is a leader in the development and implementation of patient-centric clinical outcomes assessments (“COAs”). Endpoint’s team of experts works with its clients to help define the value of new medical innovations and generate evidentiary support of the highest caliber for regulators, clinicians, payers, and patients. The addition of Endpoint’s proven COA capability is critical to Lumanity’s mission of demonstrating the value of medical advances to optimize patient access, which requires the consideration and integration of economic, patient, and clinical outcomes. The convergence of health economics and patient-centered outcomes research is necessary to support payer evaluations and health technology assessments for Lumanity’s most important clients.

Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Endpoint as part of Lumanity. We were immediately impressed with the strength of the team, the quality of Chris’s leadership, and how well our views aligned on the strategic opportunities available to us as a combined force. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to define and build market-leading, patient-centered research services to address both HTA and payer needs, and we are confident that our work will yield innovative new solutions for our clients and partners.”

Lumanity was formed by bringing together the expertise and capabilities of several exceptional organizations, including Cello Health, BresMed, Guidemark Health, Cyan Health, Zipher Medical Affairs, and Innovative Edge. The addition of Endpoint Outcomes further enhances Lumanity’s unique and diverse collection of deeply experienced industry pioneers, data luminaries, subject matter experts, and proven problem solvers with advanced clinical, scientific, and functional capabilities.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With deep experience in medical, commercial, and regulatory affairs, Lumanity transforms data and information into real-world insights and evidence that power successful commercialization and empower patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action.

With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, Lumanity has 1,200+ experts working with top pharmaceutical and biotech companies to: identify and generate the evidence needed to demonstrate the value of their products and bring them to patients at a price reflective of that value; translate science and data into compelling product narratives that are relevant to stakeholders around the world; and, enable commercial decisions that position these products for sustainable success in the market. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity helps to deliver successful development strategies, payer submissions, commercial brand launches, and product campaigns.

About Endpoint Outcomes

Endpoint Outcomes is a scientific research and consulting firm that specializes in incorporating the voice of patients in the drug development process to document the benefit of treatments on health-related quality of life and demonstrate the value of new medical innovations to regulatory bodies, clinicians, and patients.

Established in 2012 by Chris Evans, and with offices located in Boston, MA and Long Beach, CA, Endpoint Outcomes works with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop and validate outcome measures, prepare regulatory dossiers, provide regulatory consulting, develop endpoint strategies, conduct literature reviews and gap-analyses, and conduct eCOA equivalency testing.

For more information, please visit endpointoutcomes.com.