Element Markets and Bluesource Formally Merge to Create Anew™

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Markets and Bluesource announced a new brand name today, Anew™, forming one of the largest climate solutions companies in North America. The name signifies the unification of two leaders in environmental credit marketing and origination that joined forces through a merger in February this year. The combined company, backed by TPG Rise and NGP, offers an unparalleled scope of services to a broad and diverse international client base that includes Fortune 50 companies and hundreds of other public and private organizations.

As part of the new brand launch, Anew is introducing "Climate as a Service" — an approach that offers companies and organizations a seamless solution to navigating the increasingly complex landscape of environmental responsibility.

Climate as a Service ("CaaS") will allow organizations to align their goals for climate impact with actionable next steps. CaaS provides stakeholders access to a comprehensive portfolio of carbon reduction solutions including advisory services, carbon credits generated by nature-based solutions and other greenhouse gas-reducing projects, renewable natural gas (RNG), renewable energy credits, electric vehicle credits, emission credits, and capital formation and deployment strategies. The approach will be usable by practitioners from sustainability departments to the corporate suite.

"We are providing real-world solutions for the real-world problem of climate change," said Angela Schwarz, CEO of Anew. "The industrial revolution, while unprecedented in advancing positive social and economic change, has failed to properly account for the very real and negative impact on the planet and the climate. We need to rapidly deploy strategies and solutions to reverse our present course."

Anew is a leader in all aspects of climate mitigation with best-in-class experience and service offerings. Since inception of its legacy companies, Anew has transacted over 150 million tonnes of carbon, has provided more than 240 million diesel gallons equivalent of renewable fuels for transportation, and has developed projects on over 3.5 million acres of forest and farmland. The company's activities amount to the emissions avoidance of 539 million solar panels generating power for an entire year.

Anew is leading new ventures in the environmental sector including electric vehicles, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), and emerging technologies. Anew's capital formation and deployment segment allow the Company to utilize its deep experience and expertise to fund climate-related projects and accelerate climate action.

Anew's name and brand align with its stated mission to "make the highest and best use of the skills, capabilities, experiences, and influence we possess to enable the greatest positive impact on climate." The name reflects not only a fresh outlook but optimism in the unified company's ability to lead a market-driven response to the defining challenge of our time.

"TPG Rise is proud to back Anew as it becomes a full-service, first-of-its-kind provider of comprehensive carbon-reduction solutions," said Marc Mezvinsky, Business Unit Partner in TPG Rise and member of Anew's Board of Directors. "Climate solutions like carbon credits are an integral part of the decarbonization strategies underway at companies and organizations around the world. Anew will continue to be a trusted partner for those organizations and play a critical role in enhancing the origination process and marketplace for a broad range of environmental credits."

Anew has offices in Houston, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Calgary, Alberta, as well as San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and Budapest, Hungary. The company's new website address is www.anewclimate.com and the full integration of the two legacy companies is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

About Anew

Anew is accelerating the fight against climate change by enabling any company or organization to align its goals for conservation and impact with actionable next steps. With a comprehensive solutions portfolio that includes advisory services, carbon credits, renewable natural gas, renewable energy credits, EV credits, plastic credits, and emission-reduction credits, we lower barriers to participation in environmental markets for clients across the private and public sectors. As the leading marketer and originator of carbon and environmental credits in North America, we bring together strategic finance, regulatory expertise, scientific knowledge, and impact focus to make it possible for businesses to thrive while building a sustainable future. Anew emerged from the February 2022 combination of durational industry leaders Element Markets, LLC and Bluesource, LLC. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

About TPG Rise

TPG Rise is TPG's global impact investing platform. With approximately $14 billion in assets under management across The Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate, and the Evercare Health Fund, TPG Rise is the world's largest private markets impact investing platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns.

TPG launched its impact investing strategy in 2016 with the founding of The Rise Funds in partnership with Bono and Jeff Skoll. The Rise Funds offer deep expertise in business solutions to help achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on opportunities across geographies and industries including climate and conservation, education, food and agriculture, financial inclusion, healthcare, and impact services. With the success of its inaugural Rise Fund, TPG has since raised successor Rise Funds and built out the TPG Rise platform to include sector-specific impact investing funds including TPG Rise Climate, a dedicated climate investing strategy, and the Evercare Health Fund, an emerging markets healthcare investing vehicle. Across the platform, TPG Rise offers investment resources, business-building skills, rigorous measurement, and a global network to help growth-stage, high-potential, mission-driven companies accelerate growth and impact.

