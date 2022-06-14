Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), Announced as a Greater Philadelphia Finalist for Ernst & Young (EY US) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022  

RADNOR, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder, is a finalist in the EY the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia program. Entrepreneur Of The Year® recognizes the most ambitious leaders who are building and sustaining successful, dynamic businesses around the world. Winners of this award comprise a global network of like-minded visionaries, each on a transformational journey to create, innovate, grow, learn, and build a better world.



Sidhu was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of a diverse group of leaders and experts in the financial services industry from companies such as Berwind, Spirovant, Suvoda, and Misfits Market, to name a few. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Sidhu was the youngest female to ever take a company public at the time of its listing. She is actively focused on actions that can help propel women in finance—such as promoting women in leadership roles, creating mentorship opportunities, providing equal pay, and ensuring female voices are represented at the executive leadership level.

“It is an honor to be a finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®. This past year has been pivotal for BMTX as we were one of the first neo banking fintechs to go public last year, are one of the first to have a profitable business model and are now among the first fintechs embracing a bank charter to create an innovative fintech bank for the future,” said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. “My mission is to empower entrepreneurs to positively impact the fintech and banking industries and bring innovation and financial inclusion to the market. I am honored to be recognized among such inspirational and mission driven individuals as a finalist.”

The group of independent judges selected finalists on demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, impact, and other core contributions and attributes. Sidhu’s selection as a finalist symbolizes her dedication, drive, and innovation in the Banking as-a-Service (BaaS) and overall fintech sector. This award further validates her exceptional leadership and the continued advancements demonstrated by BMTX as one of the first publicly traded neo banking fintechs in the country.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Greater Philadelphia Award ceremony will take place at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on June 23, 2022. Regional award winners will be announced the same day.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

