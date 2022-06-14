Discovered Intelligence Launches Aura Asset Intelligence 3.0, greatly advancing asset discovery and endpoint compliance capabilities

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovered Intelligence ​Inc. An award winning Splunk® services and solutions provider, today launched Aura Asset Intelligence™ 3.0 at Splunk .conf22 in Las Vegas, the latest version of the company’s flagship solution for continuous asset discovery and intelligence.



“Aura Asset Intelligence 3.0 brings unparalleled levels of asset discovery and intelligence capabilities. Organizations face huge challenges in being able to accurately identify all their assets, creating gaps in their security controls, which exposes them to unnecessary risk”, said Paul Johnson, co-founder and president of Discovered Intelligence. “With the launch of Aura Asset Intelligence 3.0, organizations have increased visibility across all their assets, massively speeding up their security investigations and allowing them to quickly address gaps in endpoint compliance”.

Aura Asset Intelligence 3.0

Aura Asset Intelligence overcomes the struggle organizations face in gaining visibility into their network assets and security posture, by delivering powerful, continuous asset discovery and intelligence. Aura’s patented, data-driven approach, delivers complete and accurate asset discovery, accelerates and enriches security investigations to drive staff productivity, and tracks endpoint compliance to identify and reduce risk exposure.

In this release, Discovered Intelligence adds several new features and functionality, including:

Edge Discovery - collect rich asset and identity information from your endpoints.

- collect rich asset and identity information from your endpoints. Metrics Builder - quickly and easily create endpoint compliance metrics, tailored to your organizational security controls.

- quickly and easily create endpoint compliance metrics, tailored to your organizational security controls. Software Discovery - continuous discovery of software installed on assets.

- continuous discovery of software installed on assets. Smart Dashboard Filters - simple creation of detailed search criteria that can be saved, reused and shared.

“Aura has drastically improved our security posture through increased endpoint compliance” Information Security Architect, Financial Services Agency.

Aura Asset Intelligence 3.0 is now available to all customers. Contact us for a demo or free trial, to see firsthand how Aura can deliver immediate value or to learn more, please register for our product demo webinar on either June 27 or June 30 at 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT.

About​ ​Discovered Intelligence​ ​Inc.