IDIQ Names 3 Industry Veterans to Grow Resident-Link Product Offering

TEMECULA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDIQ, an industry leader in identity theft protection and credit monitoring, announces three veterans in the multi-family and credit industries have joined the company to help lead the company's newly acquired Resident-Link product and brand.

Industry experts Nikki Boehle, Brian Doherty and Sherrie Hubler have joined IDIQ and will be focused on expanding into more areas of real estate utilizing the Resident-Link product, a service for the rental community to allow consumers access to help build and establish their credit.

The new team is responsible for growing Resident-Link strategic accounts, building enterprise sales development nationwide and expansion of existing markets. Their combined leadership and extensive sales experience within the multi-family and credit industries provide a strong foundation for rapid growth.

IDIQ acquired Resident-Link in February as a way to further the company's goal of financial inclusion and an opportunity for consumers to help their financial position. The service reports rental payment information as a credit tradeline, so on-time rental payments can positively impact credit scores.

"This is an outstanding group of industry veterans," said John Bauer, IDIQ president and chief revenue officer. "Combined, they have decades of experience in the multi-family industry. By recruiting them to the Resident-Link brand, we are achieving a much deeper understanding of what we need in order to succeed with this new acquisition.

"This new team is integral in pointing us in the direction of innovation. Their expertise in the field and deep-rooted relationships within the multi-family sector will help us review developmental products, create innovative services and provide solutions that will benefit this industry."

Boehle, senior vice president, brings her talents and experience from Experian® RentBureau where she spent 15 years building relationships with hundreds of owners and operators within the multi-family housing industry, helping them improve operations and their bottom line. She implemented a new reporting model that allows certain third parties to report consumer-permissioned rental data and help millions of consumers build credit. Boehle was instrumental in growing the real-time rental payment database from 3 million to more than 25 million consumer records at Experian RentBureau.

"I have been working with Resident-Link since its inception," Boehle said. "It was the first of its kind - a product that helps renters build credit by reporting their rent payments to major credit bureaus, monitors credit and offers full identity theft and fraud protection. This product is best in class, and I'm so excited to join the team to continue to grow the product and help renters achieve their financial goals safely."

Hubler, vice president of sales, brings more than 35 years of experience in multi-family operations and is an expert in technical and strategic management and the development of sales teams. Hubler's leadership and extensive sales experience in previous roles at Adiuvo360, Vaultware and Yardi have given her a strong foundation within the multi-family industry sector. She has also been directly involved with the creation of products such as RentCafe, the largest provider of multi-family customer websites and portals, and Vaultware, an online syndication platform for unit availability.

"I'm delighted to join IDIQ and excited about Resident-Link's future," Hubler said. "Our team brings an unmatched level of experience and depth in multi-family, technology and credit reporting as we evolve and deliver industry-leading products.

"Our team is laser focused on being the multi-family industry expert and supporting our clients in new and innovative ways."

Doherty, vice president of business development, leverages more than 31 years of multi-family sales experience and boasts a proven track record of delivering business optimizing solutions to National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 50 apartment owners and operators. Prior to joining IDIQ, Doherty held executive sales roles with Domuso, Anyone Home Inc. and Rent.com where he helped the companies build a successful roadmap for growth and development.

"I'm ready to help expand Resident-Link as a leader in the multi-family industry and bring our essential tools to more residents," he said. "The tools we are providing to residents through their property managers help them establish and build their credit while also bringing the benefit of identity theft protection."

IDIQ is one of the fastest-growing companies in America, earning two consecutive spots on the prestigious Inc. 5000 List that has also featured Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour as previous list honorees. In the past year, the company has had significant growth of its active customers on the platform, which has led to record revenue. Additionally, over the last year, the company has hired more than 125 employees to meet increased consumer demand for credit report and identity theft monitoring.

