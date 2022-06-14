Yellowbrick Announces Latest Version of its Data Warehouse Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, the leader in Distributed Data Cloud architecture for data warehousing, today announced the availability of the latest release of its cloud data warehouse . Yellowbrick’s cloud-native elastic data warehouse scales with growing organizational data needs, runs both on cloud and on-premises and has a simple pricing model with predictable costs.



The acceleration of cloud adoption among large data-driven organizations implies that global enterprises will soon outgrow single cloud data warehouse solutions, heralding the opportunity of a distributed data cloud.

According to a Gartner Research®, “In 2022, data and analytics (D&A) leaders find themselves at a strategic inflection point. Cloud adoption, measured as a percentage of revenue in the database management system (DBMS) market, is poised to exceed 50% of revenue by the end of 2021, which is an increase from less than 7% in 2016. The rate of cloud adoption continues to accelerate, with more than 90% of the year-over-year revenue growth in the market in 2020 attributable to the cloud.”1

Yellowbrick’s data warehouse, with its distributed data cloud, continues to be attractive to large enterprises and partners for its simplicity, performance, and ability to scale on-demand, seamlessly.

The latest iteration of Yellowbrick’s Data Warehouse Platform:

Can be deployed on premises or in AWS, with Azure and Google Cloud support in Q3.

Runs entirely in the customer’s own cloud account – eliminating security and compliance challenges. This model builds on customers’ existing commercial cloud commitments – maximizing infrastructure savings.

Delivers true separation of compute and storage, allowing for elastic scaling on demand.

Integrates with data lakes using Parquet as the data interchange format.

Is consumable on-demand or through a fixed capacity subscription.

Features a Unified Control Plane powered by SQL, supporting provisioning, managing, monitoring, and cost-control across any topology.

“During the transition to cloud, companies find themselves managing a complex set of incompatible data management and analytics solutions spanning the public cloud and their on-premises data centers,” said Mark Cusack, Chief Technology Officer at Yellowbrick, “Yellowbrick’s modern, elastic data warehouse helps organizations remove complexity by providing the same performance, functionality, and unified user experience in their own data center, in public clouds, and in a hybrid combination of both.”

Additionally, Yellowbrick welcomes two new partners to its Velocity Partner Network, including:

Saarthee , a global company that ranks among the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. on the Inc. 5000 list delivering data management, data engineering, data visualization, and machine learning solutions

Saxon , an end-to-end data engineering and analytics service provider that has integrated Yellowbrick into their solutions to serve its financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing customers

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs on premises and in the cloud. Yellowbrick enables large-scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud and on-premises instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data, based on the Distributed Data Cloud architecture, was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountainview, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

