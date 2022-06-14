Exterro Offers Learning and Networking Opportunities to Users Across the Country

PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations – just announced a series of seven in-person events for its software users across the country. Starting in late June, these regional user groups will be hosted by Exterro clients and partners in Frisco, TX; New York, NY; Atlanta, GA; Indianapolis, IN; Washington, DC; Palo Alto, CA; and Chicago, IL.



These one-day events will feature Exterro experts leading discussions of best practices, updates on the latest software advancements, in-person training, and peer networking for attendees. Topics covered will be drawn from across the spectrum of legal governance, risk, and compliance disciplines, including e-discovery, privacy and regulatory compliance, and digital forensic investigations.

“Exterro software is used by major corporations across the country and the globe,” said Bobby Balachandran, CEO and co-founder of Exterro. “With the disruptions we’ve all encountered over the past two years finally subsiding, we’re excited to be able to connect with them in person, where they work, once again. We’re excited to offer training from Exterro’s in-house experts, but more importantly to provide a forum for our users to learn from each other, as well.”

“Regional user groups are just one part of the way we reach out to our clients,” said Alice Lawrence, Exterro’s Chief Customer Officer. “In addition to meeting them where they are this summer, we offer in person training in our offices in both the Dallas area and in London throughout the year, as well as regular training webinars, on-line workshops, and our annual user conference, InFusion. We want our users to be rock stars in their organizations, and that starts by us giving them the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Clients interested in learning more about the regional user groups or attending one in their region can sign up on Exterro’s 2022 Regional User Group webpage.

