Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Achieves Largest Revenue Month in Company History for Japan Division in May 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that in May its subsidiary Kannaway® has achieved its largest revenue month in the company’s history for its Japan division.

According to one of the most recent industry reports, Japan’s CBD market is projected to become the second-largest CBD market in Asia, growing to about $1.9 billion USD by 2024.

“We are proud of our team in Japan for this accomplishment. Kannaway has increased sales every month so far this year, each month setting a new high mark for the company,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are confident that the demand for CBD products in Japan will continue to expand as the Japan CBD market is currently seeing a yearly growth rate of nearly 100% YOY.”

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunities to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

