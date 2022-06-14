Tempo Automation Requalifies for Class 3 IPC Qualified Manufacturer Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that its San Francisco-based factory has received IPC J-STD-001 / IPC-A-610 Class 3 Qualified Manufacturers Listing (QML) and IPC J-STD-001 Space and Military Addendum QML qualifications.

With this requalification, Tempo maintains its position as one of only a few companies in the world to be vetted to the highest standard for PCBA manufacturing by IPC, ensuring its customers in aerospace, medical devices and other industries have the quality they need to deliver the world’s most innovative electronics products.

Tempo is included in the QML as a qualified manufacturer offering Class 3 production capabilities backed by an engineering team certified to the IPC J-STD-001 with Space Addendum, having its site qualified to that same standard, and having an inspection team certified to the IPC-A-610 inspection standard. Tempo achieved its original IPC Validation Services QML recognition status in 2019. With its requalification, Tempo maintains its QML status as an IPC-trusted source – vetted to the highest standard – capable of manufacturing in accordance with industry best practices and at the highest level of quality.

“Tempo’s electronics manufacturing platform takes a fundamentally different approach to deliver quality, speed, and agility together, unlike any other PCBA manufacturer, and this qualification validates that we do so at the highest level possible. Through our platform, we have delivered boards for customers for the most demanding applications on earth – and beyond to space,” said Mattias Cedergren, Tempo’s Chief Manufacturing Officer. “We appreciate the confirmation from IPC Validation Services that Tempo meets the industry’s highest standards.”

IPC is the global association for electronics manufacturing. IPC's Validations Services QML Programs were developed to promote supply chain verification. It also provides auditing and qualification of electronics companies' products and identifies processes that conform to IPC standards.

"Different from other audit programs, IPC's Validation Services Programs uniquely provides technical and in-depth assessments of products and processes in accordance with IPC standards," said Randy Cherry, IPC director of Validation Services. "We are pleased to recognize Tempo Automation for continuing to be a member of IPC's network of trusted QML suppliers and for being vetted to the highest standard as one of the few organizations to achieve Level 3 qualification.”

For more information about IPC's Validation Services QML Program, please visit www.ipcvalidation.org or email ipcvalidation@ipc.org.

