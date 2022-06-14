Rocky Mountain High Brands’ Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte SKUs Now Available in Leading Variety Store

PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: RMHB), is pleased to announce a leading operator of discount variety stores that consumers know and trust is carrying the Company’s Great Choice’s pediatric electrolyte grape and fruit flavors in 16.9 oz bottles. The drinks are already on shelves in many of the stores throughout the country and will soon be available in more chain locations this summer. This is another step in increasing our market penetration for the Great Choice brand.



This is a huge win for RMHB and its shareholders. This opportunity came through hard work of our team members and our broker network. This is a tribute to the quality of our Great Choice brand. The addition of these two SKUs in a dominant retail chain is a testament to the potential growth of this brand. This adds our two best selling products in growing markets. As we continue to pursue other premium store partners throughout strategic areas of the United States, we anticipate many similar opportunities to follow with other major retailers.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic young Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired.

Great Choice® is a trademarked name owned by RMHB. The products include the Great Choice Pediatric Electrolyte Solution, Great Choice Medicated Chest Rub, and Great Choice Infant Rub. These products are National Brand Equivalent (NBE) products and compare with national brands, such as Pedialyte beverages. The NBE market is a rapidly growing market, and the Company is exploring adding additional NBE product and business lines.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand of Hempd™ are market disrupters. These innovated drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584