New Leaf Ventures to Bring New Brands to Washington State

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing, and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector, wishes to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Leaf USA, Inc. (“New Leaf USA”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an LOI to obtain exclusive licensing rights within Washington State with JBS Ventures LLC, developers of “Stash House Distribution,” an Oklahoma based cannabis distribution company.



The announcement today, encompasses exclusive rights to source, manufacture, distribute, and market select brands and products that JBS Ventures has rights to. The agreement will allow New Leaf USA to bring these new national brands into Washington State.

Stash House Distributions (www.stashhousedistro.com) main goal is to streamline the distribution process of supplying legal cannabis. With history and knowledge of the logistics of the distribution industry that they have gained from operating Oklahoma's largest distribution companies, they look to bring this expertise to Washington State. Stash House founders and its software platform come from the liquor and beverage industry. As the largest legal cannabis distribution company in Oklahoma State, Stash House allows dispensaries the benefit of the most frequent deliveries and routes in the state, with consistent deliveries, and a wide selection of products that they have exclusive access to like Cheeba Chews, Mary's Medicinals, The Clear, as well as several others. Stash House aims to simplify the distribution of legal cannabis while bringing customers the best products and service.

Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. comments, “Exclusive distribution rights for these select nationally recognized brands in our region is truly momentous for us and adds star power to New Leaf’s House of Brands concept. The founders of Stash House have a long-standing history of successful distribution with their proprietary methods. We look forward to introducing new national brands to consumers in Washington as quickly as possible. With Stash House’s vast experience in distribution and their proprietary distribution software platform we will be able to bring a new level of service and a large house of brands to the Washington market. Furthermore, the partnership has great upside to the potential future of national distribution as we get closer to nationwide legalization.”

About New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF)

New Leaf Ventures Inc. is developing a cannabis sector-based scalable concept of focused financing and applied management to achieve earnings growth through targeted investment. The Company’s flagship enterprise is New Leaf USA and its subsidiaries, which provide licenses, real property, intellectual property and equipment for lease, certain administrative services and other ancillary services to a Washington-based Tier 3 Processor focused on processing, packaging, and distributing cannabis and cannabis related products. Find out more at: https://newleafventuresinc.com/.

For consumer interest visit: https://www.damawashington.com/ and https://damalife.com/.

