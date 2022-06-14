Dona Ponepinto of the Junior League of Tacoma Assumes Presidency of The Association of Junior Leagues International

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) noted today that Dona Ponepinto has assumed the role of President of the prominent women’s leadership organization with more than 125,000 members in independent Junior Leagues in four countries. A Member of the Junior League of Tacoma, Ms. Ponepinto is a former Member and past president of the Junior Leagues of Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California. She succeeded AJLI President Bett Williams on June 1 and will serve a two-year term.

Ms. Ponepinto will work closely with AJLI’s Board and staff to further AJLI’s strategic plan launched during the organization’s centennial year and the refreshed language of its mission - to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

“Dona is a strong leader with an exceptional background in nonprofit management,” said Ms. Williams. “Her ability to motivate and lead organizations will be instrumental in spearheading the Leagues’ Mission.”

Ms. Ponepinto is President and CEO of United Way of Pierce County, and has had leadership positions in four different United Ways throughout her career. From 2011-2014, she was an At-Large Director on AJLI’s Board, during which time she played a significant role in the creation of the Association’s diversity and inclusion statement, among other projects. In addition, she served as Vice Chair of the Governance Committee from 2014-2016.

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

