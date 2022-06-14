The Association of Junior Leagues International Welcomes New Board and Governance Committee Members

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Junior leagues International (AJLI) announced today its 2022-2023 Board of Directors and Governance Committee. The new members bring a wide range of experience in nonprofit management to one of the world’s leading volunteer organizations whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

“Our new Board and Governance Committee members stand on the shoulders of the many women who came before us,” said AJLI President Dona Ponepinto. “There will always be challenges, and with every challenge, there is opportunity to light the way forward. These women are the trustees of the League’s future, the bearers of the light.”

The incoming officers and members of AJLI’s Board of Directors are:

President 2022-2024: Dona Ponepinto, President and CEO, United Way of Pierce County; member of Junior League of Tacoma

Vice President 2022-2024: Michelle Vaeth, Associate Vice President for Alumni Affairs at Cornell University; member of Junior League of Cincinnati

Secretary 2022-2024: Gretchen Garceau-Kragh, Founder and Managing Partner, Little Wolf Capital and Consulting; member of Junior League of San Antonio

At-Large Director 2022-2025: Merilou Gonzales, Communications Director of Bader Philanthropies; member of Junior League of Milwaukee, WI

At-Large Director 2022-2025: Judy Jorgensen, Communications Consultant; member of Junior League of Portland, OR

At-Large Director 2022-2025: Sabrina Lewellen, Deputy Director and Assistant Secretary of the Arkansas State Senate; member of Junior League of Little Rock

The incoming members of AJLI’s Governance Committee are:

Governance Committee Chair 2022-2023: Julianne Averill, Chief Financial Officer of Alveo Technologies; member of Junior League of Oakland-East Bay

Governance Committee Vice Chair 2022-2023: LaShonda Kennedy, Work Experience Instructor and SparkPoint Basic Needs Coordinator at the College of San Mateo; member of Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula

At-Large Member 2022-2024: Deborah Lash; member of Junior League of Greenwich, CT,

At-Large Member 2022-2024: Kathy Oaks, Senior Volunteer Engagement Manager for the American Cancer Society; member of Junior League of Lubbock, TX

At-Large Member 2022-2024: Alex Rister, Assistant Professor of Communication at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; member of Junior League of Greater Orlando, FL

About The Junior League

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

