Discontent Media Group's 'FF Branded' to Produce a Four-Part Veterans Documentary Series 'Operation Legacy'

PHILADELPHIA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discontent Media Group announces that FF Branded, its branded content arm that specializes in the production of advertising spots and branded content films, has been contracted by Travis Manion Foundation, one of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, to produce a four-part documentary series, "Operation Legacy." Travis Manion Foundation received a $20,000 grant from Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for the documentary to highlight these veterans and to showcase their stories. The branded documentary will highlight the stories of four military veterans—Marcus Allen, Mark Wildsmith, Joseph Schiavo, and Erica Webster. With this project, Comcast and Travis Manion Foundation highlight the importance character and how the military's veterans carry this character throughout their lives and share it with the next generation after they serve.

Discontent Media Group's FF Branded will partner with the Travis Manion Foundation to spearhead the creative development, pre-production, production, and post-production services for the series.

"We're looking forward to working on such a rewarding project. You don't get to tell stories like this every day, and we relish the opportunity to exercise our creative storytelling abilities, especially in support of these brave veterans who have served our country," says Thomas Verdi, Creative Director and CEO of Discontent Media Group. "FF Branded produces each project with award-winning filmmakers, and our team can't wait for the release so we can portray the strong character and resiliency of these veterans, as well as the inspiring work done by Travis Manion Foundation."

"As a company that values the sacrifices and contributions of veterans and military families, Comcast is proud to support the Operation Legacy initiative through Travis Manion Foundation. This important living history project will ensure that the personal stories of our local veterans will be preserved for generations to come," says Dennis Matthew, Senior Vice President, Comcast Freedom Region.

The documentary series will be available in time for Veterans Day 2022.

About Discontent Media Group:

Discontent Media Group is the parent company to FF Branded, The Film Fund, and TAV Films, all of which develop video and multimedia content. The Film Fund has been featured by Sundance Institute, AT&T, Tribeca Film Institute, and more. It provides funding for independent filmmakers and sources talent from its community for FF Branded. TAV Films facilitates physical production for the aforementioned subsidiaries and has received awards and accolades at HollyShorts Film Festival, New Hope Film Festival, Bucks Fever FilmFest, and more.

Learn more: discontent.media

Press Contact: Grady Barth | Barth Industries, LLC.

610-442-5663 | Grady@barthindustriesllc.com

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation. For more information, please visit www.travismanion.org.

