Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Continues to Evolve in Executive Benefits

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company continues to distinguish its service capabilities as one of the nation’s leaders in nonqualified deferred compensation, participating this week as part of the Evolve 2022 Retirement + Wealth National Conference.



Already recognized as one of the nation’s largest and leading firms delivering executive benefits solutions, Fulcrum Partners expanded its scope and depth of services early last year when it became part of OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm.

Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focuses on the design and delivery of nonqualified plans, including Supplemental Executive Retirement Plans (SERPs), deferred compensation plans, long-term incentive plans, and supplemental disability, long-term care and life insurance. As part of OneDigital, the team at Fulcrum Partners is uniquely positioned to support clients with a comprehensive, single-source holistic workforce strategy.

“Our executive benefits team is respected as one of the nation’s top providers of nonqualified plan consulting,” said Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Mike Powers. “Now, as part of OneDigital, we provide a depth and breadth of support few, if any, executive benefits firms can offer. Our scope of services embraces and supports the needs and objectives of companies, their executives and their entire workforce, from the front line to the C-suite to the shareholders. How appropriate it is that we are privileged to participate this week at EVOLVE 2022.”

The EVOLVE 2022 Retirement + Wealth National Conference is hosted at the Loews Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri, June 12-14.

Learn more about the executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained directly from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

Lion Street Advisors // Lion Street Financial



