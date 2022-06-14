Verisk’s Infutor to Launch Identity Resolution as a Native Application on Snowflake Marketplace

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infutor, a Verisk business and consumer identity management expert, today announced that it is launching Infutor Identity Resolution, an embedded application that will enrich and activate first-party data natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud . The Infutor Identity Resolution application is built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework, currently in private preview, which enables application developers to build applications using Snowflake core functionalities, globally distribute them on Snowflake Marketplace , and deploy them within a customer’s Snowflake account.

With Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, Infutor is helping joint customers activate their first-party data in a secure environment that easily integrates with their other data sets. With data clean room capabilities, brands, agencies, platforms and publishers can build better 360-degree views of their customers in a secure and privacy-forward environment. This is especially critical for performance marketers who need to maintain the highest levels of data privacy.

To enhance data integrity for insurance and other considered purchase categories, Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) completed its acquisition of Infutor earlier this year and is in the process of integrating Infutor with Verisk businesses Jornaya and Contact State, which together form Verisk Marketing Solutions. Verisk Marketing Solutions can deliver unique and differentiated value to CMOs, marketing teams and their partners.

“Our collaboration with Snowflake will make it seamless for marketers that are already using Snowflake to access the scale, accuracy and deterministic attributes of our identity data suite,” said Kevin Dean, COO of Verisk’s Infutor. “With the Snowflake Data Cloud, joint customers gain a seamless, secure and near real-time model, without any data leaving the platform.”

“Infutor’s Identity Resolution application built using the Snowflake Native Application Framework will help Snowflake customers as they pursue innovation with their first-party data initiatives,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world’s data, collaborators like Infutor can give our customers greater flexibility around how they enrich and activate their data.”



To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners/ poweredbysnowflake.

About Infutor

Infutor, a Verisk business, is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management and identity resolution. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. Infutor is regularly recognized by Crain’s Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work. Founded in 2003 and acquired by Verisk in 2022, Infutor is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For more information, visit http://www.infutor.com.

About Verisk Marketing Solutions

Verisk Marketing Solutions, the business unit of Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) that provides data solutions to marketers, was formed in 2022 through the integration of Infutor, Jornaya, and Contact State. Combining identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions with unique insights into in-market behaviors and the highest standards in the industry for data security and privacy, Verisk Marketing Solutions provides differentiated value as a key data partner to CMOs, marketing teams, and publishers. For more information, please visit https://www.verisk.com/verisk-marketing-solutions/.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

