Amplity Health Appoints New National Account Leadership to Market Access Team

LANGHORNE, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced a significant expansion to its Market Access team with the appointment of payer account leadership who provide unique perspectives on the rapidly evolving payer landscape.

"Biopharmaceutical and device companies of all sizes turn to Amplity for expert guidance on payer engagement strategy," explained Dan Cusack, Principal, Market Access. "Payers have been requesting earlier engagement from industry during the pre-approval cycle. Our newly expanded shared services, led by Dr. Hood, was assembled to help our clients establish strong, value-based relationships with payers."

Dr. Hood, PharmD, MHA, new Executive Director, National Accounts, brings a breadth and depth of experience across product launches, brand line extensions, and positioning protection strategies in highly competitive and rare disease therapeutic categories. Dr. Hood joins Amplity from Spero Therapeutics, where he led the strategy and tactical execution of the field account team. In that position, he developed payer/IDN engagement plans, contracting strategies, supported the establishment of trade and distribution channels, and developed value stories and dossiers to drive awareness, clinical differentiation, and utilization. His experience spans health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, IDNs, group purchasing organizations, and specialty pharmacies across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid segments.

"Amplity's passionate pursuit to eliminate access barriers for patients seeking critical therapies very closely resembles my own," said Dr. Hood. "Our National Account team is strongly positioned to provide high-impact strategies and accelerate payer outcomes to support patient access to life-changing treatments."

Visit amplity.com to learn more about Amplity's experience helping clients develop pre-approval payer-marketing strategies, including access, reimbursement, pricing and contracting, and distribution.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges. Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient-provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider. For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn. Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

