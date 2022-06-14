EmsanaRx Joins CivicaScript to Make Lower-Cost Generic Medicines Available to its Pharmacy Benefit Members

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicaScriptTM, which is dedicated to bringing lower-cost generic medicines to U.S. consumers, and EmsanaRx, PBC, the only pharmacy benefit manager built by employers, for employers, announced today that EmsanaRx is joining CivicaScript as a partnering member. The partnership will make CivicaScript medicines available to EmsanaRx's self-funded employer members.

"We welcome the partnership of EmsanaRx as we work to provide quality generic medicines that are affordable and available to everyone," said CivicaScript President Gina Guinasso. "Everyone deserves access to the medicines they need to stay healthy. CivicaScript partners with organizations that share our belief that the needs of families and patients come first."

While many generic medicines cost less than brand-name drugs, some high-cost generics are more expensive than they need to be due to a lack of market competition. Numerous studies confirm that medication costs can dictate whether patients ration their prescriptions or even fill them in the first place. CivicaScript and its members are intent on addressing that problem.

Created in 2020 to bring affordable versions of common but high-priced generic medicines to market, CivicaScript's model is to develop quality generic medicines with its trusted manufacturing partners, then work with like-minded payors, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacies across the country that pass along the cost savings to their customers.

CivicaScript will initially develop and manufacture six to 10 medicines for which there is currently not enough market competition to drive down price. Its first medication is expected to be available in the U.S. late this summer.

EmsanaRx joins Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 18 independent and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) companies and Anthem, Inc. as CivicaScript members. The PBM was launched by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) to tackle the challenges large, self-funded employers face in providing high-quality, cost-effective medications to millions of Americans and their families.

"High drug costs are a big problem for self-funded employers. They spend more than $140 billion each year for prescription drugs on behalf of employees and their families. They are looking for ways to curb the costs of prescription drugs, which are rising by 20% each year and eating away at jobs, wages and other business costs," said Greg Baker, EmsanaRx founder and CEO. "Our partnership with CivicaScript has the potential to expand the availability of needed medications at lower cost to millions of Americans."

About CivicaScript

CivicaScript is the Civica, Inc. operating unit dedicated to lowering the cost of select high-cost generic medicines at the pharmacy counter. Using a cost-plus and price transparent model, CivicaScript, with its founding members including Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 18 independent BCBS health plans, Anthem and others, will further transform the supply chain to lower the cost of prescription medicines to ensure that consumers benefit from these medicines at a fraction of their current cost. CivicaScript is a statutory public benefit company that is committed to the principles of providing sustainable, affordable, essential generic medications in a manner that promotes the social welfare and health of the community.

About EmsanaRx

EmsanaRx is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with large, self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. EmsanaRx is part of the Emsana Health group of companies, which is majority owned by the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a non-profit coalition of nearly 40 large, private employers and public health care purchasers committed to transforming health care nationwide. Learn more at www.emsanaRx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/emsanaRx.

