Sentrics Names Amy Acosta as Chief Financial Officer

Garland, TX, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics, a leading technology provider for senior living communities, announced today the appointment of Amy Acosta as Chief Financial Officer to lead the company’s finance, human resources, legal, and administration operations. Acosta brings with her a legacy of innovation and automation to support both top-line and bottom-line growth, creating scalable financial and operational strategies while integrating technology and businesses. She joins a team of seasoned executives with experience across various technology industries.

“Even as senior living operators continue to contend with resourcing challenges, residents moving into communities have higher expectations about safety, engagement and care,” said Darin LeGrange, CEO of Sentrics. “We have been well positioned to help more than 6,000 communities meet and exceed those expectations. The addition of Amy as CFO will ensure that we continue to build upon a solid financial and technology foundation to support our customers long into the future.”

Acosta has led successful global teams across strategy, finance, investor relations, revenue management and human resources. She brings extensive experience guiding management teams on balancing growth and profitability, building critical operational infrastructure, and creating financial and process discipline. Previously, Acosta served as CFO at Grace Hill, where she orchestrated the company to a successful exit. She also served as CFO at KASASA, a financial technology and marketing company, and held financial leadership roles at Kony, a mobile application and digital technology company ultimately acquired by TEMENOS, Nortel, a telecommunications firm, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

“Sentrics continues to pave the way for innovating technology for seniors. As the market leader in comprehensive solutions around physical, medical, social and behavioral health, Sentrics is an evolving company that I’m extremely excited to be joining,” said Amy Acosta. “With a solid technology platform, best-in-class customer support, and the trust of senior living communities nationwide, I am honored to join a market leader that is l supporting the convergence of senior living and healthcare while creating a safe environment and preserving the vitality of today’s seniors.”

Acosta is a Certified Public Accountant and holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.





About Sentrics

Leading the way in senior living technology, Sentrics is extending its reach across all acuity levels to help communities and hospitals nationwide transform into more sophisticated, clinically oriented, risk-management businesses that put patients and residents front and center. The Sentrics360SM suite creates a physical, medical, social and behavioral 360-degree view of the wellbeing of each senior living resident. This game-changing solution integrates popular third-party solutions and includes RTLS-based emergency call, life safety, contact tracing and case management; a 3-in-1 television, Internet and voice-based entertainment solution; whole-health, personalized engagement, and AI-based insights. To round out the care continuum, Sentrics offers the E3 Patient Experience Platform to provide an interactive TV-based engagement platform that puts the patient in control, integrates communication and drives clinical efficiencies to improve care quality. For more information, visit https://sentrics.net





