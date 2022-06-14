LookingGlass Cyber Expands Data Science Team to Drive AI and ML-Powered Products and Intelligence Analysis

Reston, VA., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced the expansion of its data science team with the additions of Michael Sherman as Senior Vice President, Data Operations and Dr. Sven Brueckner as Chief Data Scientist. These new hires underscore the company’s strategic objective to expand the use of applied data science within its products to enhance cyber threat intelligence analysis.

Sherman joins LookingGlass as part of the recent acquisition of business intelligence and strategic advisory firm Next5. In his new role, Sherman will run all aspects of data acquisition, processing, storage, and delivery. He has 25 years of software and data expertise, and previously founded the software development, design, and prototyping firm Stealthware. He also served as VP of Engineering for Exiger, where he managed the software development team responsible for designing, developing, testing, and delivering the firm’s product and technology enablement projects, architecting a scalable data processing system to provide valuable insights to users.

“Big data, as a term, covers all manner of activity and nuance. Because intelligence is at the core of who we are, LookingGlass consumes immense amounts of threat intelligence every day. Organizing, processing, and analyzing this raw material is foundational for us, but we also strive to continuously improve the acuity of our view into the security posture of every single IP address on the internet and the threats that exist against it,” said LookingGlass President and Chief Operating Officer Don Gilberg. “This is why Michael’s role is so critical to the team. Along with his expertise and vision, he will focus on how we can bring together vast streams of data to derive more relevant insights for our customers, including where they can prioritize efforts to improve their cybersecurity posture.”

As Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Brueckner will be responsible for the innovation pipeline of customer-relevant LookingGlass capabilities that generate actionable insight from a deep understanding of this massive stream of data. Prior to joining LookingGlass, he was Chief Technology Alchemist for RationalSwarms, where he invented powerful solutions that link human ingenuity and creativity with machine learning to form goal-driven distributed applications. Before that, Dr. Brueckner served as Chief Technology Officer at ConvergentAI, spearheading development of the core machine learning capabilities featured in the company’s products and technologies.

“Data science will unlock the future of cybersecurity insights and undoubtedly shape the effectiveness of security teams over time. By investing in rapid experimentation that explores the intersections of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence or machine learning, we can better identify where to leverage data in an automated manner to solve challenging and complex cybersecurity problems for our customers,” added LookingGlass Chief Cyber and Technology Officer Norm Laudermilch. “To do this, we need brilliant data scientists and a robust data science research program. Sven is everything we are looking for, as he brings an enormous amount of experience defining and directing data science research programs and applying them to modern cyber problems. I cannot overstate how excited we are to have him on the team.”

