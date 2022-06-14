Synbiotic Products Market Size Worth US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global synbiotic products market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 598 Mn by 2032. Synbiotics are a synergistic combination of prebiotics and probiotics that promote the growth and survival of gut bacteria that live in the intestine and colon of the gastrointestinal system.



Synbiotics were created to address the challenges that probiotics face in the gut. As a result, a product containing an adequate combination of both prebiotics and probiotic components should have a positive effect when compared to the effect of any component alone.

They are offered as food and a dietary supplement for weight loss, improved mental, digestive, and heart health, immunological function, inflammation, and reduced risk of cardiovascular illnesses.

They are also used to treat hepatic disorders and enhance the absorption of nutrients including calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. They are increasingly being utilized in aquaculture to boost fish production by boosting the immune system. Furthermore, the fortification of dairy products and foods with synbiotics has increased to provide nutritional and health benefits. This, in turn, is expected to propel the synbiotic products market.

“Increasing sales of functional foods and beverages, along with growing adoption of probiotic-based products across emerging economies is expected to augment the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the functional food & beverages segment is anticipated to account for around 46.7% of the total market share over the forecast period.

Sales of symbiotic products through supermarkets and hypermarkets will gain traction.

The North America Synbiotic Product market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

East Asia is expected to account for 16.8% of the global synbiotic product consumption through 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global synbiotic product market are focusing on launching innovative products to meet the growing demand for dietary supplements.

Some of the prominent players of the global synbiotic product market include Daflorn Ltd., DANONE; Sabinsa Corporation, Yakult S/A, Probiotical S.p.A., United Naturals, Synbiotics Corporation (Pfizer), Synbiotic Health, Inc., NUtech Ventures, and Asmara (NU3x).

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Synbiotic Product market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the synbiotic product market by product type (functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, others), by form (powder, liquid, capsule, others), by distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores others) & region across seven major regions of the world.

Synbiotic Products Market By Category

By Product Type:

Functional Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Others





By Form:

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa





