HERR’S REVEALS ‘FLAVORED BY PHILLY’ CHIP FINALISTS AND ASKS FANS TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE ICONIC PHILLY FLAVOR

NOTTINGHAM, Pa., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one knows the iconic flavors of Philly quite like Philadelphians. So when Pennsylvania-based Herr Food Inc. decided to create Flavored by Philly, a line of limited-time chip flavors that only Philadelphia could claim as their own, they reached out to Philadelphians to share what they crave. Herr’s asked fans to submit their favorite Philadelphia-inspired flavor idea and explain why it was worthy of being a Philly favorite.

Today the snack company, known for creating innovative snack flavors, announces the three Flavored by Philly flavor finalists and is asking the City of Brotherly Love to taste the new chips and vote on their favorite iconic Philly flavor to determine the winner.

The three flavor finalists — available to snack on beginning this week — include (215) Special Sauce, Long Hots & Sharp Provolone, and Wiz Wit.

After receiving over 6,200 flavor ideas, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, Star Fusion’s celebrity chef Darlene Jones, and Herr’s CEO Ed Herr judged the entries and narrowed them down to the three finalists. Every flavor has a story — and the Flavored by Philly winning flavor finalists are no exception.

The Flavor Inspiration:

(215) Special Sauce: In corner stores across Philly, the most popular condiment request is the delicious mixture of salt, pepper, ketchup and hot sauce. The taste is so good there have even been songs written about it. This bold blend of flavors is truly a special part of the (215)! The (215) Special Sauce chip is the perfect blend of tangy vinegar and savory flavors with a hint of heat. This chip has something special for everyone — just like its namesake, Philadelphia. - Gregory D.

Long Hots with Sharp Provolone: When people think of Philly, they think of hoagies. No hoagie in Philly, especially our beloved roast pork, is complete without sharp provolone and Italian long hots on top. It is a staple in the South Philly community and Italian markets throughout the city. Visitors would be wise to follow along. The Long Hots with Sharp Provolone flavored chip delivers a bold roasted pepper flavor combined with notes of provolone cheese in the background and a mild heat that builds with each chip. The flavors complement each other perfectly — which is one thing everyone in Philly can agree on. - Ryan R.

Wiz Wit: My favorite memories from my childhood involve spending time with my Dad driving in his classic car to find the best cheesesteak spot in Philly. Of course, the food was amazing, but the memories from those weekend pursuits will last forever. This flavored chip is drenched in delicious cheesy onion flavor, with a bit of meat to match the cheesy goodness that oozes out the back of your roll after your first bite. Nothing compares to that taste — just like nothing compares to a Wiz Wit cheesesteak from Philly. - Shannon A.

“For over 76 years, my family has been providing Philadelphia snacks made from the finest ingredients and bursting with flavor,” said Ed Herr, Herr’s chairman and CEO. “With our new Flavored by Philly flavor finalists, we are excited that the City of Brotherly Love can now enjoy an iconic Philly flavor on their favorite hometown chip.”

Now through August 5, 2022, fans are invited to visit https://campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly to vote* for their favorite Flavored by Philly chip that were inspired by local Philadelphia flavors. The winning flavor’s submitter will win $10,000, a year’s supply of Herr’s product, and a $10,000 donation to a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization of their choice. The two flavor finalist runner-ups will also receive $1,000 each and a year’s supply of Herr’s product.

*Flavored by Philly Contest: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Public Vote Period runs 6/13/22–8/5/22. To enter and for Official Rules, visit campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly.

# # #

About Herr’s

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. www.herrs.com

