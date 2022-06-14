Payments Expert Joe Emig to Lead Worldwide Sales at Midigator

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midigator®, the leading chargeback technology company, today announced that Joe Emig has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. His primary focus is to drive effective, scalable chargeback management solutions for merchants, processors, and acquirers.

With more than 20 years experience in the payments industry, Joe has developed an extensive understanding of payment processing and risk management across business verticals. Having worked closely with some of the world's largest enterprise brands, Joe's depth of experience and market awareness serve as a foundation for driving merchant success. As such, he is perfectly positioned to accelerate Midigator's growth domestically and establish a leading position for the company as it enters new markets internationally.

"We are excited that Joe will take Midigator to the next level," said Corey Baggett, CEO of Midigator. "As a technology platform, Midigator is agile enough to serve any merchant in any industry. Capabilities aren't limited by country or currency. Now, with Joe's leadership in our sales organization, we will take the technology to merchants in new sectors and additional markets globally."

With career experience as both a lawyer and business development leader, Joe brings a unique, specialized perspective on everything from region-specific trends to card brand compliance.

"Through my experience on the acquiring side of the industry, I've seen trends, regulations, and adaptations play out on a large scale," said Emig. "I'm ready to transition the insights I've gained into actionable strategies that can help individual merchants succeed."

Joe comes to Midigator from his most recent role as Senior Vice President of F.I. and Tech Partnerships at Global Payments, as well as previous senior-level roles with top U.S. and international acquirers. His broad industry experience will drive Midigator's revenue growth through an expanding product suite for companies at every level of the payments ecosystem.

About Midigator: Midigator was created to address a painful reality: chargebacks are unfair. The manual processes typically used to manage disputes are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and error-prone. Midigator provides a more effective and efficient approach: intelligent chargeback technology. With intuitive features that remove complexities and flexible automation that reduces costs, clients recover more revenue and prevent more chargebacks — all with unparalleled ROI. To learn more about managing chargebacks smarter, visit www.midigator.com today.



