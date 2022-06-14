New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rugged Display Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285605/?utm_source=GNW

The global rugged display market is expected to grow from $9.31 billion in 2021 to $9.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02%. The market is expected to grow to $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.99%.



The rugged display market consists of sales of rugged display products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in multi-platform situations, including shipboard, airborne, and ground mobile design.Rugged displays are suited for use in difficult operating conditions such as scorching hot or freezing cold temperatures, significant dust and water exposure, and explosive atmospheres.



Advanced lamination and glass are used in rugged displays to improve durability, brightness and contrast, and sunlight readability while lowering reflection, condensation, and dust buildup.



The main types of rugged displays are LED, LCD, and others.LED is commonly known as the light-emitting diode.



LED screen is a screen that uses LEDs as the light source.LED rugged displays are mainly used in mobile phones, TVs, tablets, computer monitors, and laptops screens.



By levels of ruggedness, types of rugged displays are semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged.Rugged displays use different operating systems such as android, windows, other operating systems.



The various end-use industries of rugged displays are oil and gas, government, defense, and aerospace, industrial, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others.



North America was the largest region in the rugged display market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the rugged display market.Rugged displays in electronics such as laptops, mobile phones, and desktops among others use advanced lamination and glass to improve durability, brightness, contrast, and sunlight readability while reducing reflection, condensation, and dust buildup.



According to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales of consumer electronics and appliances in the third quarter of FY21 increased by 23.5% and the production of electronic hardware in the country increased from $ 72.38 billion in FY19 to $ 89.38 billion in FY20. Therefore, the rise in consumer electronics is driving the growth of the rugged display market.



Development of innovative new displays is a key trend gaining popularity in the rugged display market.For instance,in 2019, DT Research, a US-based multinational company that develops and manufactures information appliances including rugged mobile computing devices, launched two new rugged tablets named DT380CR and DT380Q, which are specially designed for military applications and weigh less than two pounds with large screens and high brightness.



Through high brightness, outdoor viewable screen with capacitive touch, the tablets’ 8-inch display finds the readability sweet spot for employees in a range of circumstances. With a built-in 2D barcode scanner and 5 megapixel rear camera, or a 3D Intel RealSenseTM Depth camera, capturing and transferring data is straightforward.



In December 2020, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd, an Israel-based designer, developer, and supplier of integrated defense systems, acquired Sparton for a deal amount of $380 million.The acquisition is expected to expand activities in the naval arena of Elbit System of America and aims to elevate Sparton’s market-leading position.



Sparton is a US-based manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical products and assemblies including microprocessor-based systems, rugged LCD displays, transducers, printed circuit boards, and sensors.



The countries covered in the Rugged Display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





