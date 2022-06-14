Green/Bio-based Solvents Market Size to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global green/bio-based solvents market generated $3.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Extensive use of green solvents as intermediates in manufacturing various products in industries such as inks, paints & coatings, detergents, cosmetics, adhesives, pharmaceutical, and others, significant surge in the demand for consumer goods across the globe, and the presence of rules and regulations laid by Eco-product Certification Scheme (ECS), European Commission for eco-friendly paints & coatings are expected to drive the growth of the global green/bio-based solvents market. On the other hand, extortionate production cost of green/bio-based solvents is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. However, the growth of the packaging industry across the globe is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global green/bio-based solvents market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industries such as paints & coatings, ink manufacturing, adhesives & sealants, and others, which were increasingly making effective use of green/bio-based solvents. Thus, their demand plummeted during the pandemic.

This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global green/bio-based solvents market based on type, application and region.

Based on type, the esters solvents segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the total market. The D-Limonene segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the paints and coatings segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. The adhesives and sealants segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global green/bio-based solvents market report include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant, DuPont, Huntsman Corp, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., OQ SAOC, Sasol, Solvay S.A and Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

