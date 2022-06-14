A Funyuns® Style Crunchy Snack Made from Plants?

Los Angeles, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos ® has revolutionized the $29 billion salty snack category and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk food snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Following PeaTos’ Q1 2022 transition to 100% plant-based ingredients, PeaTos today announced the release of its latest 100% plant-based offering: Crunchy Pizza Rings, a Funyuns-style ring in a dairy-free “cheesy” pizza flavor.

“Snackers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “PeaTos is the only brand that delivers the same nostalgic salty snack experience that America grew up on, but without the junk. Our all-new Crunchy Pizza Ring flavor is a natural extension of our brand offerings and remains true to the promise of great taste, finger-lickin’ appeal and better-for-you nutrition. Summer snacking just got tastier!”

“Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos,” added VegNews associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “The newest Crunchy Pizza Rings are our latest obsession!”

Now 100% Plant-Based, PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

New in 2022, PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a 100% plant-based snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy, artificial ingredients or colors. To celebrate its new approach, PeaTos debuted an exciting new mascot as the new face of PeaTos, sassy female character DJ_P.

Four Amazing Bold Flavors, Two Crunchy Varieties – No Compromise

PeaTos reimagines America’s favorite salty, crunchy snacks, such as Cheetos and Funyuns, with four amazing, bold flavors that have familiar and fun appeal: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, craveable mix of tomato and cheese flavors. Try PeaTos in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks.

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos continues to challeng PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that makes good on one promise: bridging the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition.

No Compromise Snacking: Plant-based, All-Natural, Better-for-You Nutrition

Inspired by the favorite snacks America grew up on, PeaTos delivers the same crunchy, tasty, finger-licking awesomeness with better nutrition. A single-size serving of PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts and contains less calories, fat and sodium – without any artificial ingredients and without dairy. PeaTos are gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients. See our ingredient and nutrition panels here.

The End of Snack Time Negotiation

While kids can be the pickiest of eaters, research shows that PeaTos wins big with kids – AND parents. PeaTos households have 50% more kids than Pirates Booty and nearly double that of Cheetos.

“Kids are the toughest customers, and our research tells us kids love the taste and crunch of PeaTos!” added Desai. “We’ve effectively put an end to snack-time negotiation with plant-based snacks that taste just like the leading junk food snacks. Kids can’t tell the difference and parents love them too.”

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, which debuted in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 6,700 retailers including Kroger stores nationwide, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B Texas and online at Peatos.com, SamsClub.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.