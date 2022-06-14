The Global Product Information Management Market is expected to grow by $ 7.40 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Information Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285003/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the product information management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by thriving e-commerce industry, requirement to boost team productivity, and the need for product data curation and management.

The product information management market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The product information management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adaption of ai and machine learning skills to improve data management and the consumer experience. as one of the prime reasons driving the product information management market growth during the next few years. Also, large businesses have a high demand for flexible, scalable, and convenient services. and increasing adoption of smartphone will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading product information management market vendors that include Akeneo SAS, Aptean Group of Companies, Bluestone Norway, Contentserv Group AG, Informatica LLC, Inriver AB, International Business Machines Corp., Magnitude Software Inc., Mobius Knowledge Services P. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pimcore GmbH, Plytix ApS, Salsify Inc., SAP SE, Stibo Systems, Syndigo LLC, True Commerce Inc., Viamedici Software GmbH, Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Winshuttle LLC. Also, the product information management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

