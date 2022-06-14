Laundry Care Products Market to Reach US$ 94 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research & Consulting

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laundry care products market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 3% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of US$ 94 billion by 2030.



According to Hygiene for Health, unhygienic clothes can cause bacteria, and wearing clothes with all these microbes on them can cause skin infections. Body odor can also occur when wearing clothing that contains bacteria and viruses. According to the National Health Service, individuals contain germs both inside and outside of their bodies. Clothes contain bacteria, making them hazardous to wear if not washed. Furthermore, dirty underwear and sportware carries more harmful bacteria from bodily fluids and feces, increasing the likelihood of sickness if worn without laundering again. The only way to keep bacteria from multiplying on regular-wear items is to wash them.

Laundry, on the other hand, refers to the washing of clothing and other fabrics, as well as their drying and smoothing. Similarly, Laundry care products are products that are used to wash garments and fabrics. Laundry cleaning chemicals are cleansers and detergents that are designed to remove stains, whiten clothes, soften and condition fabrics, and sanitize them. These products are further divided into two categories based on their intended use: domestic and commercial. In recent years, industry participants have begun to offer a broader range of products, such as washing machine-oriented detergents that give functional benefits such as fragrance addition and the creation of novel product forms such as liquid detergents. They also provide pre-wash and post-wash goods in order to widen their reach and increase sales by concentrating on adjacent markets.

Report Coverage:

Market Laundry Care Products Market Market Size 2021 US$ 70 Bn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 94 Bn CAGR (2022 - 2030) Over 3% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Clorox Company, Wipro Enterprises Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Hindustan Unilever, Unilever, Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Dial, LION Corporation Singapore Pte, and Procter & Gamble. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Laundry Care Products Market Growth Aspects

Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of household and laundry hygiene has been a primary driver of industry growth. Furthermore, the easy availability of a diverse variety of laundry cleaner products is projected to fuel market growth. Product demand is also being driven by an increase in disposable income and rising urbanization, which is resulting in major infrastructural construction. An increase in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable washing and laundry detergent products is expected to present the industry with more growth opportunities. Rising investments in cutting-edge technology by key stakeholders, as well as a focus on innovative product releases, are likely to boost sector sales even further. Likewise, the major players' advertising and promotional efforts aid in the market's expansion. Nonetheless, the availability of bogus or low-cost substitutes, as well as rigorous environmental laws in some areas, may limit the market growth.

Improvements in the FMCG Industry Affecting Laundry Care Product Sales

Rising consumer awareness about hygiene and household cleanliness, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic, is expected to propel market expansion. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are one of the world's largest industries, supporting the growth of other industries and brands. Sales of home care items such as laundry detergent, sanitizers, and soaps are increasing as discretionary income and the need for fundamentals and requirements rise. Consumers have grown extremely concerned about their personal cleanliness in the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic. During the mass hysteria caused by the outbreak of this disease, sanitizers, sales of disinfectants, and laundry detergent skyrocketed.

Market Segmentation

The global laundry care products market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, application, and distribution channel. Based on the product, the market is divided into detergents, fabric softeners, bleach, and others. Based on the application, the market separated into household, and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket, supermarket, online stores, and others.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global laundry care products market. The Asia-Pacific area dominates the global market for laundry care products, accounting for more than one-third of the total. The rising urban population, rising awareness about hygiene, and strong sales of gel laundry detergents are expected to supplement the demand for laundry care products, supporting market expansion in the region. Growing consumer awareness of liquid laundry detergents, as well as industrial advancements in these rising economies, is expected to drive Asia-Pacific market growth.

North America is expected to rise in the worldwide laundry care product market over the next few years, owing to the increased use of liquid and powder detergents in the United States. Awareness of personal hygiene and a high desire for innovative and sustainable home care products are two factors driving growth in the US laundry care market. As customers continue to purchase household cleaning products, they are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of traditional detergent chemicals on the surroundings and skin.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the laundry care products industry are Clorox Company, Wipro Enterprises Limited, Huntsman International LLC, Hindustan Unilever, Unilever, Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Dial, LION Corporation Singapore Pte, and Procter & Gamble.

