The Global Instant Grocery Market is expected to grow by $ 123.85 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.88% during the forecast period

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the instant grocery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements, need for ultra-convenience, and ease of access.

The instant grocery market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The instant grocery market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Nonfood products

• Food products



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies order transparency as one of the prime reasons driving the instant grocery market growth during the next few years. Also, covid-19 pandemic attracted majority of the consumers to the internet channel due to shifting client needs and vendors moving towards quick commerce, operating with 10 to 20 minutes delivery services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on instant grocery market covers the following areas:

• Instant grocery market sizing

• Instant grocery market forecast

• Instant grocery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instant grocery market vendors that include Albertsons Co. Inc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Buymie Technologies Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, HelloFresh SE, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, Kroger Co., Maplebear Inc., Ocado Retail Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Target Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Uber Technologies Inc., Walmart Inc., and We Deliver Local Ltd. Also, the instant grocery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

