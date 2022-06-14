GEMXX CORPORATION PARTNERS WITH SRAX, INC.

Las Vegas, NV, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC Pink: GEMZ) $GEMZ, a leader in the Ammolite Gemstone Mine to Market Segment, announces it has signed an agreement to engage SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) $SRAX, a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company, to assist in its investor outreach and growth initiatives.

"In a recent survey, the Brokerage firm Schwab found that these new investors are not just young people. They are also an older cohort discovering investing for the first time. Generation Investor has a median age of 35, compared with pre-2020 investors whose median age is 48, Schwab said. More than 50% of Generation Investor are millennials, 22% are Gen X, 16 are Gen Z and 11% are baby boomers."

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/08/a-large-chunk-of-the-retail-investing-crowd-got-their-start-during-the-pandemic-schwab-survey-shows.html

GEMXX Corporation is an emerging Ammolite Gemstone Mine to market company. It is imperative for a Company like GEMXX to understand the demographics of the markets is operates in to able to better understand its investors and target them in a more efficient manner. This partnership with SRAX will allow the Company to properly tailor the marketing and communication strategies it uses and more importantly to use the most efficient channels to reach out to consumers, shareholders, and investors. SRAX is uniquely positioned as a financial technology and digital marketing company. The Company believes this partnership will propel GEMXX’s profile even further.

"We have been following SRAX for some time now, their expertise in the Mining sector and the digital marketing has been impressive. We look to leveraging their achievements and market awareness through this endeavor and look forward to very successful partnership to enhance further value for the Company and its Shareholders.", said Jay Maull, Chief Executive Officer of GEMXX Corporation.

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

