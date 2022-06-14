Fatty Acids Dominate the Demand Pie With More than 50% Revenue Share of Global Oleochemicals Market: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville, MD, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oleochemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.



Oleochemicals are synthetic substances that are extracted from plants and creature fats. They are practically equivalent to petrochemicals that are derived from oil. Oleochemicals are chemicals mainly derived from natural raw materials such as soybean oil, linseed oil, vegetable oil, castor oil, animal oils & fats, and also from petrochemical feedstock. In general, these chemicals have low toxicity as compared to petrochemicals.

Oleochemicals are used as emulsifiers in a variety of foods and beverages. They are used to create customized oils and margarine. Another important application of oleochemicals in the manufacture of nutrition-fortified compounds that are widely used in packaged food products. Furthermore, these artificial concoctions are commonly utilized for making both, plain and seasoned frozen yoghurts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global oleochemicals market to reach valuation of US$ 48.61 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 33.1% CAGR over forecast period.

APAC accounts for 29.1% share of global market.

Use of oleochemicals in pharmaceuticals & personal care expected to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

Suppliers of oleochemicals have identified the growing need to invest in product innovation and the adoption of new technologies to gain a competitive edge in the current market landscape.

In addition, an increase in R&D activities along with the growing demand for eco-friendly products is likely to create new opportunities in the oleochemicals market over the forecast period.

For instance,

The new factory of PT Apical Kao Chemicals, a partnership between Kao Corporation and Apical Group Ltd., a fatty acid manufacturer, was completed. This partnership agreement boosted production capacity while also ensuring steady supply.





Key Segments Covered in Oleochemicals Industry Research

Oleochemicals Market by Type :

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Other Types

Oleochemicals Market by Application :

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Other Applications





Oleochemicals Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa







Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oleochemicals market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (fatty acids, fatty alcohol, glycerin, and other types) and application (pharmaceuticals & personal care, food & beverages, soaps & detergents, polymers, and other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).





