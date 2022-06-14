Organic Pigment Dispersions Market to Rise to USD 0.53 Billion by 2028 | Printing Inks Sector to Create Tremendous Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic pigment dispersions market size was estimated to be worth USD 0.37 billion in 2020. The market valuation is expected to rise from USD 0.39 billion in 2021 to USD 0.53 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% over the projected timeline. Growing environmental concerns are driving the product demand across industries. The rising demand for sustainable dispersions across applications, such as paints, coatings, and inks, will propel the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Organic Pigment Dispersions Market, 2021-2028”.

Pigment dispersions are dry pigments dispersed in a liquid. These dispersions are alternatively known as color concentrates, colorants, or pigment preparations. They are stabilized with the help of additives such as resins and surfactants to prevent the formation of lumps, or re-agglomeration. These dispersions contain high concentrations of pigment and are thus used as colorants across industries.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

BASF SE (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Sudarshan Chemical (India)

Chromaflo (U.S.)

Cabot Corporation (U.S.)

Heubach GmbH (Germany)

Penn Colors (U.S.)

Pidilite (India)

Lanxess (Germany)

DyStar Corporation (Singapore)

Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 0.37 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 0.53 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.3% 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered BASF SE (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (U.S.), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Colors (U.S.), Pidilite (India), Lanxess (Germany), DyStar Corporation (Singapore) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Problems and Trade Restrictions Restricted Market Growth amid Pandemic

Slowdown of the paints & coatings sector during the COVID-19 pandemic has directly affected the organic pigment dispersions market growth. Disruptions caused by the pandemic, including lockdown restrictions, supply chain uncertainty, and workforce shortage negatively impacted paints & coatings production. Demand was also hampered by lower demand across automotive, construction, and other key industry verticals. However, recovery of these industries with the gradual ease of containment measures will help the market recover in the forthcoming years.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Heavy Consumption in Printing Inks to Accelerate Market Growth

The market growth is driven by heavy consumption in printing inks. Over 50% of dispersions are used in the production of printing inks. Consequently, high demand for printing inks across various sectors is creating substantial opportunities for the market players worldwide. These inks are widely used in intaglio printings, flexographic, typographic and lithographic prints, screen printing, and other printing techniques.

Other areas of application for organic pigments include plastic and decorative purposes such as plastics and coatings production, ceramics printing and painting, textile printing, composites productions, and others.

However, organic dispersions being costly could experience lower demand in certain regions.

Regional Insights

Strong Economic Growth in Developing Countries to Boost Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global organic pigment dispersions market share during 2021-2028. In 2020, the regional market generated USD 0.15 billion. Growth is attributable to robust economic growth, improving living standards, and rising disposable income levels of consumers across China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The expansion of automotive, construction, and printing inks sectors across these countries will bolster the regional outlook.

North America will be a key market for organic pigment dispersions during the forecast period. The local manufacturers are focusing on expansion of production capacity to meet the rising market growth.

Meanwhile, the market in Europe will grow on account of heavy demand for plastics and coatings from the automotive sector.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Industry Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value/Volume) Printing Inks Coatings Plastics Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

June 2019: DIC Corporation, in partnership with Sun Chemical, took over BASF’s pigments business. The acquisition will help these companies enhance their product portfolio, technologies, and help deliver improved customer service.

