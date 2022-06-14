What Does Wellbeing Look Like to You? Virgin Pulse Launches Social Media Campaign and Free Resources to Celebrate 14th Annual Employee Wellbeing Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stress and burnout rates are continuing to affect workers worldwide due to the ongoing pandemic, including in the U.S., where 79% of surveyed employees reported experiencing work-related stress. Leaders are challenged with providing stability while dealing with disruptive, unpredictable forces. As organizations manage new hybrid or remote cultures, the need for certainty and support exists at all levels of the workforce. It has never been more important for employers to make wellbeing accessible to all to maintain the health of their people and their businesses – and Virgin Pulse is committed to helping them get there. This month, Virgin Pulse is celebrating its 14th year of bringing awareness to physical, emotional, mental, financial, social, and community needs during Employee Wellbeing Month 2022. The leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company is marking the occasion by providing free resources for employers, as well as launching a month-long social media campaign that encourages people to #showusyourwellbeing.



Virgin Pulse established Employee Wellbeing Month in 2006 and now celebrates it with the company’s more than 6,000 clients including 25% of Fortune 500 companies. Employee Wellbeing Month’s purpose is to drive global awareness around the need for wellbeing for all, remove mental health stigma, and ensure equitable access to personalized health and wellbeing resources. Human connection and community-building are central to this effort, as they are critical for addressing the effects of stress, anxiety, burnout, and other work and life challenges worldwide.

This year, Virgin Pulse is driving conversation and engagement around the topic by encouraging people to share what wellbeing looks like for them and their community with a social media campaign. Individuals can join Virgin Pulse in raising awareness by sharing an image of their idea of wellbeing on Twitter or LinkedIn, tagging Virgin Pulse, and using the hashtags #showusyourwellbeing and #employeewellbeingmonth. Participants will automatically be entered to win a ticket to Thrive Summit 2023, the premier conference for employee health and wellbeing.

In addition to the social campaign, Virgin Pulse has developed several free resources to empower human resources, benefits, and business leaders to support their employees’ total wellbeing. These resources include:

Curated Content – Resources and toolkits designed to support HR, benefits, and people leaders when planning to create an employee wellbeing strategy, establish a culture of care and belonging, foster social connections, activate diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies, banish burnout, and improve mental health.

– Resources and toolkits designed to support HR, benefits, and people leaders when planning to create an employee wellbeing strategy, establish a culture of care and belonging, foster social connections, activate diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies, banish burnout, and improve mental health. Learning Opportunities – Webinars with experts in the space offer best practices for employers to support employee wellbeing within their own organizations: Managing Isolation and Psychological Safety in Challenging Times: Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board Member Dr. David Batman shares expert insights and answers attendee questions around creating safe and inclusive work environments. (On-Demand Replay) Celebrating Differences and Building Community: Members of Virgin Pulse’s Pride and BOLD (Black Organizers, Leaders, and Doers) employee impact groups share their journeys of building empathy and trust to deepen organizational relationships across differences. (On-Demand Replay) Leveraging Your Wellbeing Network to Engage the Hard to Reach: Two experts share their insights for organizations to cultivate and leverage ambassador networks to boost employee engagement in wellbeing initiatives. (June 14 at 2:00pm ET)

– Webinars with experts in the space offer best practices for employers to support employee wellbeing within their own organizations: Wellbeing Calendar – Virgin Pulse is sharing tips for the month of June about how employers can support employee wellbeing, create a culture of care and belonging, and make benefits accessible and equitable for all. This calendar also provides employers with relevant resources and ideas to recognize Pride Month, Men’s Health Week, Juneteenth, and more.

“Health and wellbeing are personal, but no one should have to venture out on the journey toward total health and wellbeing alone,” said Andrew Reeves, chief revenue officer at Virgin Pulse. “Wellbeing resources are must-haves for all organizations and their people, and we strive to provide company leaders with the support they need. We are proud to work together with our customers, partners, and consultants to change global wellbeing for good and empower employees around the world to take control of all aspects of their health.”



