Certell Named a Finalist for Two 2022 Civvys Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc., whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers, was named a finalist for two awards in the fifth annual American Civic Collaboration Awards, also known as the “Civvys.”



The Civvys is the only national awards program dedicated to celebrating projects that emphasize working together across divides to strengthen communities and empower citizens. By leveraging collaboration as a core strength, these initiatives put community and nation before party, ideology, and narrow interests, embodying a civic spirit that inspires other Americans to take action.

Certell’s SensibleSchool was named a finalist in the National Category for its Bending Bars program that brings Civics and other classes to prison inmates. Certell’s Poptential™ was named a finalist in the Youth Category for its free family of social studies course packages that include engaging digital storytelling to bring social studies to life.

The Civvys Awards Committee reported a record number of nominees for the 2022 awards. This year, in addition to collaboration, impact and scalability, award criteria included an emphasis on building a more diverse and equitable America.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell is a finalist in the EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, was named a 2021 Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, is a 2021 Tech Edvocate finalist, and received the 2021 Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators. For more information, go to certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422

kathy@mattsonpr.com