Cover Genius Expands Market Reach with XCover Go for Merchants

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the leading insurtech for embedded insurance, announced its expansion into the middle-market with XCover Go . The app enables small-to-medium-sized businesses to offer price-optimized warranty and shipping protection from a single app and earn the highest commission†* in the industry–80% for warranty sales.



“With the success of XCover, our global distribution platform that is available at Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Descartes ShipRush and others, expanding into the middle market, which is responsible for generating a combined $10 trillion in revenue, is a natural next step as we grow,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Cover Genius. “We are proud to offer small-to-medium merchants the opportunity to increase their average order value (AOV) and customer lifetime value (CLTV) with the same full protection offered by leading enterprises.”

XCover Go is available on leading e-commerce platforms, including Shopify and BigCommerce with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento and others coming soon. The app offers merchants a number of unique benefits, including -

The highest commission guaranteed for warranties and shipping protection†

End-to-end servicing, XCover Go handles everything to ensure a quick claims resolution for merchants’ customers.

Price-optimized warranties and shipping protection for global customers from a single app



This news follows findings from a retail survey , conducted by PYMNTS and commissioned by Cover Genius, which showed that 60% of consumers would buy insurance or warranties from their e-commerce retailer if it were embedded into the online experience. However, 59% of shoppers were not offered insurance the last time they shopped online. In fact, 78% of consumers would have a greater propensity to spend more online if offered warranties and insurance at checkout as it gives them a sense of security if something goes wrong.

“As competition in the e-commerce space continues to grow, XCover Go offers merchants a simple tool that enables them to protect their customers, beyond the traditional manufacturer warranty, and provide a better experience with tailored policies, instant claim payments and 24/7, multilingual support,” added McDonald.

XCover Go is ranked #1 on TrustPilot, with 4.7 stars from thousands of reviewers.

For more information about XCover Go visit: https://go.xcover.com

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Intuit, Hopper , Skyscanner , Ryanair and Descartes ShipRush . We’re also available at Amazon , Flipkart , eBay , Wayfair and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee . Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies through XCover , an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, with an API for instant claims payments that holds an industry-leading NPS of +65‡.

Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries & all 50 US States.

† The 80% commission applies to product protection (i.e. warranties). With shipping protection, merchants will be paid a marketing fee rather than commission. *Backed by a commission match guarantee.

‡ The score includes any type of claim and claim outcome across our partner network except for those partners with less than 30 claims and those not assessed by Cover Genius.

