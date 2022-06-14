New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Test Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283456/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, PGD is doing tests on embryos to identify whether they are genetically defective. PGD is a non-invasive treatment that can be used instead of conventional post-conception diagnostic procedures. PGD is a technology used in IVF genetic testing that allows for a more thorough analysis of embryos than just their appearance. By completing embryo genetic testing, PGD considerably reduces the possibility of generating harmful embryos, which is a major driving force for the market’s growth.



Preimplantation genetic testing is the process of genetically profiling embryos and, in certain cases, oocytes before fertilization to ensure a successful pregnancy. By detecting the presence of illness during the course of gestation, these tests assist couples who are at risk of inherited abnormalities in making the best decision about whether or not to terminate the pregnancy. These tests are also beneficial to women in IVF cycles who have had previous miscarriages or who had a previous pregnancy with genetic abnormalities.



Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), often known as embryo screening, is a branch of genetics that entails genetic testing of an embryo created by in vitro fertilization (IVF). PGD eliminates the possibility of selective pregnancy termination for couples who are at high risk of passing on major genetic, chromosomal, or inherited illnesses such as spinal muscular atrophy or cystic fibrosis.



The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market has grown rapidly as people with genetic disorders become more aware of the benefits of preimplantation genetic testing. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the rising rate of infertility is expected to propel the worldwide Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market forward.



COVID-19 Impact



The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout multiple countries and regions, wreaking havoc on people’s lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health issue and has since evolved into a major threat to global trade, economics, and finance. The COVID-19 pandemic raised the relevance of government healthcare facilities, resulting in an increase in global healthcare spending. Moreover, once the COVID-19 vaccine is brought into the market, COVID-19 instances are likely to decrease in the future. As a result, businesses that provide PGD have reopened. By the beginning of 2022, the market had recovered. To respond to urgent emergencies and build new working techniques post-pandemic, companies focus on protecting their employees, operations, and supply networks. Furthermore, the financial downturn caused by COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the expansion of the preimplantation genetics diagnosis sector.



Market Growth Factors



Advanced Healthcare services and Increased awareness



The growing demand for better healthcare services and rising disposable money are creating opportunities for sophisticated diagnostic and treatment approaches to be developed. Because of the growing need to prevent physical deformities and health issues in newborns, early diagnostic approaches have gained significance in the healthcare sector during genetic IVF techniques and other artificial insemination operations. By evaluating genetic differences at the embryonic stage, preimplantation diagnostic testing can determine hereditary illnesses like cystic fibrosis, congenital hearing loss, and thalassemia. Furthermore, governments and non-profit organizations are working to raise awareness about the benefits of early genetic disease detection in order to improve the health of women and children.



A rise in the number of birth defects



Increased demand for preimplantation diagnostic and screening techniques is attributable to an increase in the occurrence of a single gene, mitochondrial, and other gene-related illnesses. According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly one out of every 28 babies in the state is diagnosed with a birth defect each year. For a successful pregnancy, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is used prior to IVF. PGD can be used in IVF cycles for women who have had many miscarriages or who have had a previous pregnancy with a chromosomal issue. PGD has the potential to aid couples at risk of inherited illnesses.



Market Restraining Factors



Ethical implications and the possibility of undetected diseases



Despite the various benefits of preimplantation genetic testing, there are some barriers to the growth of the industry. One of the major barriers is ethical acceptability and judicial controls by public bodies, which prevent the adoption rate of PGT services. Additionally, a few clinicians and researchers have questioned the efficacy of these techniques. Additionally, few people consider preimplantation genetic diagnosis to be morally objectionable because it involves the intentional development and killing of an abnormal human embryo. However, some organizations are advocating that people must be free of guilt when it comes to passing on the challenges of genetic illnesses to their offspring.



Test Type Outlook



Based on Test Type, the market is segmented into Aneuploidy, Chromosomal Abnormalities, X-linked diseases, Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, Gender selection, and Others. In 2021, the Aneuploidy segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market. Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy has been proposed as a technique to detect whole chromosomal aneuploidy prior to transfer, potentially increasing live birth rates and lowering early pregnancy failure rates. Preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy has been expanded to encompass evaluation of all chromosomes using techniques like array comparative genomic hybridization and next-generation sequencing.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the North America emerged as the dominating region in the Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market by accounting for the largest revenue share. This is due to an increase in the number of people living in the country and an increase in the amount of money spent on healthcare. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, there are 489 fertility clinics in the United States that provide ART solutions as of 2019. States including Massachusetts, Columbia, and New Jersey has the greatest proportion of ART births. Furthermore, a growth in awareness of healthy embryos in poorer nations is likely to provide a business potential for preimplantation genetic diagnosis.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Natera, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Reproductive Genetic Innovations, PacGenomics, CeGaT GmbH, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Test Type



Companies Profiled



Unique Offerings



