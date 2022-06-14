Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

| Source: Panostaja Oyj Panostaja Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions June 14, 2022 at 17:00 pm.


Panostaja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tarja Pääkkönen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Panostaja Oyj

LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16179/5/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800379

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 261 Unit price: 0.612 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 261 Volume weighted average price: 0.612 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800379

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3008 Unit price: 0.606 EUR

(2): Volume: 2012 Unit price: 0.606 EUR

(3): Volume: 5796 Unit price: 0.608 EUR

(4): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 13816 Volume weighted average price: 0.60771 EUR



PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/