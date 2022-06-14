Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions June 14, 2022 at 17:00 pm.
Panostaja Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tarja Pääkkönen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Panostaja Oyj
LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 16179/5/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800379
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 261 Unit price: 0.612 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 261 Volume weighted average price: 0.612 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800379
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3008 Unit price: 0.606 EUR
(2): Volume: 2012 Unit price: 0.606 EUR
(3): Volume: 5796 Unit price: 0.608 EUR
(4): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.61 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 13816 Volume weighted average price: 0.60771 EUR
PANOSTAJA OYJ
For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/