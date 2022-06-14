English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

WithSecure Corporation has decided to complete the partial demerger in which the company’s consumer security business will be transferred to a new listed company F-Secure Corporation, and to apply F-Secure Corporation’s shares for listing

WithSecure Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

14 June 2022 at 17.00 pm EEST

NOT FOR DISCLOSURE OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DISCLOSURE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

WithSecure Corporation (“WithSecure”) announced on 17 February 2022 that the Board of Directors of WithSecure had decided to pursue the separation of WithSecure’s consumer security business and had approved a demerger plan (the “Demerger Plan”) according to which all assets and liabilities of WithSecure’s consumer security business shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a company to be incorporated in connection with the partial demerger and to be named F-Secure Corporation (“F-Secure”) (the “Demerger”). WithSecure will not be liquidated in connection with the Demerger, and it will retain the assets and liabilities related to its corporate security business. The Extraordinary General Meeting of WithSecure (the “EGM”) resolved on 31 May 2022 to approve the Demerger Plan and the Demerger. The Demerger shall be completed on the date of registration of the execution of the Demerger with the Finnish Trade Register (the “Effective Date”). The planned Effective Date is 30 June 2022.

The Board of Directors of WithSecure has today on 14 June 2022 decided to notify the Finnish Trade Register of the implementation of the Demerger so that the Effective Date would be 30 June 2022. The Board of Directors of WithSecure has also decided to submit an application tomorrow, on 15 June 2022, for the listing of shares in F-Secure for trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Trading in the shares of F-Secure on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 1 July 2022 under the trading code FSECURE (ISIN code: FI4000519236).

Issuing of F-Secure’s new shares as demerger consideration to the shareholders of WithSecure

Upon the completion of the Demerger, the shareholders of WithSecure will receive as demerger consideration one (1) new share in F-Secure for each share they hold in WithSecure (the “Demerger Consideration Shares”), that is, the Demerger Consideration Shares will be issued to the shareholders of WithSecure in proportion to their existing shareholding with a ratio of 1:1. A total of 174,526,944 F-Secure’s shares will be issued to WithSecure’s shareholders based on their shareholdings in WithSecure as registered on their book-entry account on the Effective Date.

The Demerger Consideration Shares are expected to be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2022 and the Demerger Consideration Shares are expected to be registered in the book-entry accounts of WithSecure’s shareholders in accordance with Euroclear Finland Oy’s (“Euroclear Finland”) procedures on or about 1 July 2022.

Provided that the completion of the Demerger of WithSecure will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 30 June 2022, a trade made in the stock exchange in WithSecure’s share on 30 June 2022 at the latest entitles to receive Demerger Consideration Shares, while a trade in WithSecure’s share on 1 July 2022 or thereafter will no longer entitle to receive Demerger Consideration Shares. All trades in WithSecure’s shares made on 30 June 2022 at the latest, which have not been settled by said date, will be settled in a way that investors who have acquired WithSecure’s shares by such trades will receive both WithSecure’s and F-Secure’s shares at settlement. Trading in F-Secure’s shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is expected to commence on or about 1 July 2022.

The applicable securities laws may affect the issuance, sale or delivery of the Demerger Consideration Shares to the shareholders of WithSecure outside of Finland. The Demerger Consideration Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state and other securities laws of the United States. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws or regulations.

WithSecure Corporation

Board of Directors

Further information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a Finnish and globally operating cybersecurity company. F-Secure designs and offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that help millions of consumers to protect themselves against online threats. Offering of F-Secure includes a comprehensive range of security and privacy products and services related to endpoint security, privacy protection, password management and digital identity protection, and router security that protects consumers' entire connected home. The majority of sales of F-Secure come from selling products and services through its extensive and global network of Channel Partners, including approximately 170 Channel Partners. Channel Partners include, for example, communication service providers, retailers, banks, and insurance companies. In addition to selling products through Channel Partners, F-Secure makes standalone and all-in-one security offerings available to consumers through various e-commerce channels such as mobile application stores and its own online store. F-Secure operates globally with offices in multiple cities, and its headquarters is located in Helsinki.

About WithSecure

WithSecure is the trusted cyber security partner. Businesses and IT service providers – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of communications and technology providers – trust WithSecure for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. The AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration. WithSecure’s intelligent detection and response are powered by experts who identify business risks by proactively hunting for threats and confronting live attacks. WithSecure’s consultants partner with enterprises and tech challengers to build resilience through evidence-based security advice. With more than 30 years of experience in building technology that meets business objectives, WithSecure has built its portfolio to grow with its partners through flexible commercial models.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is not an offer of shares in the United States and it is not intended for distribution within or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law. The shares of F-Secure Corporation or WithSecure Corporation have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation for offers to purchase securities by or on behalf of F-Secure Corporation or WithSecure Corporation.

This release must not be forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of this release would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or other applicable securities laws. This release is not the demerger and listing prospectus. Investors are advised to consult the demerger and listing prospectus for more complete information about F-Secure Corporation and WithSecure as well as their shares and the partial demerger of WithSecure Corporation.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” that are based on present plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions that are currently justifiable but may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial position of F-Secure Corporation or WithSecure Corporation to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither F-Secure Corporation or WithSecure Corporation, nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.