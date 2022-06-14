Advisors Mortgage Group Sees Influx of New Hires in Southern New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces exponential growth in southern New Jersey due to influx of new loan officers joining the Company this year.

“The support we offer our loan officers is second to none. From tailored email and digital marketing, social media setup and maintenance, CRM assistance and custom websites, our loan officers can count on our team to set them up for success. Most importantly, we train each of our loan officers how to be market experts. We provide industry leading services to help them study the markets every day. Also, we provide the entire company with weekly live streaming training on the current state of the markets and how to articulate it to their customers,” says Jon Iacono, National Recruiting Manager.

Greg Parker, Branch Manager of the Linwood, New Jersey, office attests, “Loan officers are looking to work for a company that actually cares about them, where they are not just a number. They want support from all departments including marketing, technology, processing and underwriting. We offer all that and more here at Advisors and can help loan officers take their business to the next level.”

Newly hired loan officer Jerry Kanefsky notes, “The move to Advisors was a great one for me. After years in a more corporate environment, the flexibility and not feeling like just another cog in the machine has been a real breath of fresh air for me. Between the support offered from the various departments, the breadth of mortgage products and the competitive rates, I expect to grow my business substantially.”

Another recently recruited loan officer, Denise Boyd, commented, “Very early on here I have noticed that through their seamless process, Advisors has built a great reputation in the real estate community across the board and I am looking forward to continuing to expand my business by taking advantage of that and all Advisors has to offer – especially the speed, efficiency, local experience and great rates!”

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore. The Company has also been on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list 10 times since 2003.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, please visit their website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call them at 855-LOANS-USA.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even more determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400 square foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area, but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. Our immense experience is our greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the company and every Advisors branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans which a majority of the competition could not dream of. We have built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of our customers, and we have that same mission throughout all of our offices. We understand that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of our most important strengths.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment