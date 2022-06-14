A&M-Commerce Student Demetrius Harrell Jr. Appointed as Texas A&M University System Student Regent

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By: The Texas A&M University System

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Marine veteran Demetrius L. Harrell Jr. as student regent for The Texas A&M University System.

Harrell, who is pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice with a double minor in Sociology and Legal Studies from Texas A&M University-Commerce, will serve a one-year term to expire on May 31, 2023.

Harrell previously served honorably in the United States Marines, where he was a corporal responsible for an amphibious assault vehicle and crew.

“We are honored to have Mr. Harrell on the Board of Regents for The Texas A&M University System,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “Military service is a foundational aspect of the very character of The Texas A&M University System, and I am sure Mr. Harrell will do an outstanding job of representing his fellow students’ interests.”

Harrell currently is serving his second term as the President of the Campus Activities Board at Texas A&M University-Commerce, where he helps provide high-quality entertainment to promote unity among the students, faculty, staff, alumni and the greater Commerce community. He also served as the President of the African American Male Mentorship Program, where he was devoted to the retention of African American males at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Harrell is also a brother of The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and serves as Polemarch, or president, of his chapter.

In 2005, the 79th Texas Legislature authorized the governor to appoint nonvoting student regents to each university system’s board of regents. The chancellor of each university system recommends at least two students to the governor from applications submitted by participating universities.

The Texas A&M System’s Board of Regents meets quarterly with special meetings arranged as needed.

Harrell replaces former student regent Mati Rigsby, a Texas A&M University student from Gainesville, Texas.

