Spectra Logic Announces Enhancements to its Vail Data Management Software that Unlocks Access to Cloud Services, Automates Data Placement Across Multiple Clouds and Sites, and Streamlines Universal Sharing of Data

BOULDER, Colorado, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced several enhancements to Spectra Vail® , a multi-cloud data management software, that further enriches Vail’s ability to combine any storage into a single global namespace -- delivering universal access and placement of data across multi-site and multi-cloud storage no matter where the data resides. Spectra Vail centralizes data management across on-premises and multi-cloud architectures, simplifying the access, sharing, usage and protection of data.

Delivering policy-based data orchestration, Vail streamlines workflows and reduces overall costs and complexities for organizations that want to leverage the power of the cloud. With Vail and Vail-enabled BlackPearl® S3, organizations can take full advantage of cloud services -- no matter where data is created or located, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

New Vail Enhancements Provide:

The industry’s only fully qualified on-premises glacier-like* solution that enables any software with an S3 interface to have direct access to local tape or nearline object storage with the use of S3 glacier-like commands that mimic AWS

Simple S3 disk and S3 glacier tape to modernize data protection and backup applications

Flexible implementation of either a global cloud-based object database for universal access or a local on-premises object database for optimized performance

Support for AWS Object Lock using on-premises storage targets to protect data against ransomware and malicious activity

Direct integration of any cloud services, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), with on-premises data using intelligent object synchronization

Scheduled and instant data placement and orchestration using lifecycle rules and staging interfaces

Global object placement and visibility to optimize the performance, economics and location of data

“Today’s data-driven organizations are generating, sharing, and protecting petabytes of data both locally and in the cloud to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said David Feller, Spectra Logic vice president of product management and solutions engineering. “Vail elegantly manages data globally, providing universal access and data placement while offering a seamless connection to multiple sites and clouds. Organizations can focus on the value and usage of data while still meeting corporate cloud-first directives and lowering total cost of ownership.”

Benefits of Vail Software:

Unifies on-premises and cloud storage into a single global namespace

Automates data placement to the tier of storage that matches the value of the data

Provides global search and access to data, no matter where the data resides

Eliminates vendor lock-in by facilitating the movement of data across different cloud providers

Unlocks access to any cloud service from any provider using a single standard S3 interface

Eliminates data sovereignty concerns by placing data within the required cloud region

Vail Earns Industry Accolades:

Vail has been honored with several industry awards, including the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Cloud Computing and Storage category; as a finalist in the 2022 DCS Awards for Storage Innovation of the Year; and as a finalist in the 2021 Cloud Computing Awards for Best Cloud Migration Solution.

