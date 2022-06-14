Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare Welcomes Kate Fisch as AVP of Clinical Services for Their Eating Disorder Network

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading national behavioral health treatment network, announced today that Kate Fisch, LCSW, has joined as Associate Vice President of Clinical Services over their Eating Disorder Network. She brings 17 years of clinical leadership and direct client care experience in the eating disorders field to Odyssey.

"We are excited that Kate has joined the Odyssey team to provide clinical leadership, training, and program enhancements across our highly specialized eating disorder treatment facilities," said Richard Clark. "Kate's vast clinical experience throughout the eating disorder care continuum will ensure we continue to provide the highest caliber of care throughout our Eating Disorder Network."

Fisch comes to Odyssey from her own practice, Northside Mental Health, Inc. She brings a history of innovation, clinical training, and resource development in a variety of eating disorder treatment settings supporting families, clients, and clinicians. She currently hosts a podcast called The Eating Recovery Podcast.

In her role, Fisch will oversee clinical programming, including client and family engagement, within the Eating Disorder Network. Working with Odyssey and facility leadership, she will implement best practices and ensure all programs exceed service standards for clinical excellence and client-centered care.

"I'm excited to be joining such a well-respected organization within the eating disorder industry and am passionate about developing and delivering evidence-based, best-practice clinical services," said Kate Fisch. "My years of direct client care has shaped my devotion to developing and supporting clinical teams, and I'm looking forward to furthering Odyssey's mission of providing quality clinical care to as many individuals as possible."

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

