neurocare group AG continues expansion with opening of first UK clinic in London

MUNICH, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce that it is now providing its integrated therapy approach to patients suffering from mental illnesses such as depression and ADHD in London.

"The expansion of our geographic footprint into new markets demonstrates our ability deliver on our strategy for sustained growth. Every center opening within our hub and spoke expansion lays the groundwork and opportunity to positively change people's lives in that community," says Tom Mechtersheimer, founder and CEO of neurocare group AG. "We are excited to provide our personalized approach to mental healthcare through our digital therapy platform that empowers clinicians to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients."

Led by neurocare's Managing Director in the UK, Guy Robertson, the Company has now opened its first clinic in LycaHealth's medical facility situated in the Canary Wharf area of Central London. There, psychologist Silvia Bucciarelli is offering neurocare's integrated therapy approach, including repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS) treatments, neurofeedback, psychotherapy and health coaching.

The address for the London clinic is 1 Westferry Circus, London E14 4HD, and people interested in a consultation can get in touch by phone +44 (0)20 7043 0215 or email london@neurocaregroup.com.

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to third parties. We are currently treating more than 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics and serving many third-party customers with our technology, training and therapy know-how. www.neurocaregroup.com

