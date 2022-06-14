KaFe Rocks Expands US Footprint With Launch of USBetting.org

SAN ĠILJAN, Malta, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kafe Rocks Ltd, the leading platform for reputable iGaming reviews, announces the launch of USBetting.org, an online hub providing a huge range of information on all aspects of legalized online gambling in America.

The new USBetting.org site offers players all they need to know about legal, secure and licensed American betting sites. USBetting also includes detailed guides to payment options, mobile betting apps, bonuses, free bets and much else besides. Players can also read about the best betting sites for particular sports including the top places for wager on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, fantasy sports, and even eSports.

USBetting.org complements its partner site, USCasinos.com, which launched last year. USCasinos.com offers American players a complete guide to online casino gaming, providing information on the best legal, secure and regulated online casinos and games in the US.

The list of states offering legal online sports betting currently stands at 21 plus the District of Columbia - Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wyoming.

The appetite for online sports betting and internet gaming in America continues to expand at a rapid pace. The American Gaming Association reports that 2022 first-quarter revenues for sports betting stood at $1.58 billion. That's up 64.6% from the same period last year and represents a rise of 804.1% on the first-quarter figures for 2019.

iGaming has shown similar growth with revenues for the first three months of 2022 coming in at $1.21 billion. That's up 53.9% at the same time last year and up 1,047% in the first three months of 2019.

With the continuing expansion of the American sports betting market access to safe, regulated and legal online sportsbooks has grown in importance. With the launch of USBetting.org, players will have a one-stop-shop to discover all the information they need to find a secure, licensed and reputable operator.

About US Betting: USBetting.org brings you all US online sportsbooks, reviewed, rated and ranked in different categories. You can find bonuses, comparisons and everything related to betting in the US in general.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.