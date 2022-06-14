EU Steel Spring Market Report: Production, Trade, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: R&L Spring Company, All-Rite Spring Company, Apex Spring & Stamping Corporation, Coiling Technologies, Gifford Spring Company, Century Spring Manufacturing Company, Perfection Spring & Stamping, Titan Spring & Wire Products Inc., Ashfield Springs Ltd., Lesjöfors Springs GmbH, FA Krosno GmbH, Dietz GmbH, FBtec Knoche & Mork GmbH, Carl Haas GmbH spiral spring factory, KYB Europe GmbH, Dr. Werner Röhrs GmbH & Co. KG, Schomäcker Spring GmbH, Federnwerke J. P. Grueber GmbH & Co. KG, Mubea Tellerfedern GmbH, METALPOL Sp., Wytwórnia Sprężyn Precyzyjnych., Cefedro, Fedah Zakład Wyrobu Sprężyn, Mazowianka, Spring Production Plant, Precision Spring Europa S.p.A.



NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Steel Springs and Leaves for Springs - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Steel Spring Market Statistics

Imports 2,752.4 Million USD Exports 3,639.0 Million USD Top Importers Germany, Poland, Czech Republic Top Exporters Germany, Poland, Czech Republic

In 2021, the EU steel spring market was finally on the rise to reach $4.2B after two years of decline. In general, consumption, however, recorded a slight downturn. The level of consumption peaked at $5.2B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Steel Spring Consumption by Country

Steel spring consumption in the EU totaled approx. 915K tonnes in 2021. Germany constituted the country with the largest volume of steel spring consumption, comprising approx. 28% of total volume. Moreover, steel spring consumption in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest consumer, Italy, twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Spain, with an 11% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Steel Spring Production

After three years of decline, production of steel springs and leaves for springs increased by 8.1% to 1M tonnes in 2021. In general, production, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007 to 2021. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 when the production volume increased by 15%. The volume of production peaked at 1.2M tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production failed to regain momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, production was estimated at approx. $4.3B in 2021. Overall, production, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern from 2007 to 2021. Over the period under review, production hit record highs at $4.9B in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure.

EU Steel Spring Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of steel spring production was Germany, comprising approx. 36% of total volume. Moreover, steel spring production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Spain, threefold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Italy, with a 12% share.

EU Steel Spring Exports

In 2021, after three years of decline, there was significant growth in shipments abroad of steel springs and leaves for springs, when their volume increased by 16% to 647K tonnes. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $3.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (236K tonnes) represented the main exporter of steel springs and leaves for springs, creating 36% of total volume. It was distantly followed by Poland (72K tonnes), the Czech Republic (57K tonnes), Spain (55K tonnes), the Netherlands (34K tonnes) and Italy (31K tonnes), together mixing up a 38% share of total supplies. France (28K tonnes), Belgium (22K tonnes), Sweden (20K tonnes), Hungary (20K tonnes), Austria (19K tonnes) and Romania (18K tonnes) took a relatively small share of total exports.

In value terms, Germany ($1.7B) remains the largest steel spring supplier in the European Union, comprising 45% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Poland ($268M), with a 7.4% share of total exports. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with a 7.2% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in Germany amounted to +1.1%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Poland (+12.7% per year) and the Czech Republic (+5.7% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The export price in the European Union stood at $5,624 per tonne in 2021, surging by 1.8% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was France ($7,022 per tonne), while Spain ($3,253 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland (+2.0%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Steel Spring Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of steel springs and leaves for springs increased by 17% to 540K tonnes for the first time since 2017, thus ending a three-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, imports surged to $2.8B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% over the period from 2007 to 2021.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Germany (119K tonnes), distantly followed by Poland (72K tonnes), Belgium (38K tonnes), the Netherlands (36K tonnes), France (34K tonnes), Italy (33K tonnes), the Czech Republic (32K tonnes), Hungary (29K tonnes) and Romania (26K tonnes) were the key importers of steel springs and leaves for springs, together making up 78% of total volume. Slovakia (21K tonnes), Austria (20K tonnes), Spain (20K tonnes) and Sweden (18K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Germany ($632M) constitutes the largest market for imported steel springs and leaves for springs in the European Union, comprising 23% of total purchases. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Poland ($288M), with a 10% share of total imports. It was followed by the Czech Republic, with an 8.5% share.

In Germany, steel spring imports increased at an average annual rate of +1.7% over the period from 2007-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Poland (+5.4% per year) and the Czech Republic (+2.7% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The import price in the European Union stood at $5,097 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 4.5% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Austria ($7,712 per tonne), while Belgium ($2,966 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany (+2.5%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

