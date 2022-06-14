DISCOVER HUDSON VALLEY RIDE TO BRING THOUSANDS OF CYCLISTS TO POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, ON JUNE 26

New York, NY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer right around the corner, Bike New York is in the final weeks of registration for its Discover Hudson Valley Ride out of Poughkeepsie, New York. The ride, which brings approximately 2,500 cyclists from the New York City Metropolitan Area and surrounding communities to the Hudson Valley, begins in Victor C. Waryas Park at 7:00 am on June 26.

Largely considered one of the most scenic rides in the region, Discover Hudson Valley is centered on the Walkway Over the Hudson footbridge. The ride features a variety of route options–from a leisurely, family-oriented 15-mile route along a tranquil rail trail and through the scenic back roads of Ulster County to a challenging 100-mile ride featuring nearly 5,900 feet of climbing.

“The Discover Hudson Valley Ride welcomes cyclists of all skill levels for an unforgettable day of biking,” said Ken Podziba, Bike New York President and CEO. “The event truly is all about discovery, allowing participants to experience the beauty of Dutchess, Ulster and Columbia counties; escape the city for a bit; and come together with other riders for a fantastic Finish Festival near the Walkway Over the Hudson.”

In addition to the ride itself, participants receive breakfast and some of the best barbecue that Hudson Valley has to offer at lunch. Riders also get a complimentary event t-shirt and finisher medal, and can purchase a well-deserved beer from New Belgium Brewing Company at the beer garden after the ride.

Registration fees from Discover Hudson Valley help fund Bike New York’s educational programming and bike advocacy efforts year-round. To find out more about the ride and to register, visit https://www.bike.nyc/events/discover-hudson-valley-ride/.

About Bike New York

Bike New York is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides free bike education programs throughout New York City. Bike New York teaches bike education and safety skills to 30,000 kids and adults each year. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and regional rides like Discover Hudson Valley and the Twin Lights Ride. www.bike.nyc