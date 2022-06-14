Revature Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program. Revature will provide ServiceNow customers and partners with the talent pipeline needed to power their digital transformation initiatives. Revature is the only Authorized Talent Placement Partner for ServiceNow in the United States.



With the acceleration of digital transformation in companies across industries, competition for qualified technology talent has grown significantly, widening the skills shortage and posing recruitment and retainment struggles for organizations across the globe. Revature will leverage its proprietary talent development program to train and certify a diverse pool of qualified candidates in the ServiceNow Platform, providing a career pathway to Fortune 500 companies. The program will be built on ServiceNow’s approved training content and infrastructure and will aim to enable certifications for the in-demand roles for emerging talent.

“Over 6,200 enterprise customers, including approximately 80% of the Fortune 500, use ServiceNow’s cloud-based platform and solutions to solve some of their greatest challenges,” said Ashwin Bharath, Co-founder and CEO of Revature. “With high demand of product comes high demand of talent to power those initiatives. We’re thrilled to bridge that talent gap and kickstart the careers of emerging tech talent through ServiceNow training, certification and career placement.”

“There is significant demand for ServiceNow-skilled people,” said Catherine Lang, SVP, Global Education, ServiceNow. “Our partnership with Revature gives new entrants a way to build these valued skills, and it gives our customers and partners new ways to find and work with ServiceNow-ready talent.”

Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S.

Revature’s mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.

