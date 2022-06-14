New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Charger Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283455/?utm_source=GNW

This might completely remove the need to pull over and rapid charge at a charging station for individual EV owners who rarely use up entire battery in regular use. A credit system might ensure that no one takes advantage of the energy that has been paid for by someone else, and the entire transportation ecology would transform into one gigantic, shared battery, with no need for anyone to interrupt route to replenish.



A new strategy is emerging to overcome the lack of charging infrastructure. Individuals can share EV chargers via block chain-based applications. Private owners can use P2P EV charging networks to make chargers accessible to the public when they are not in use. In exchange, they can supplement income by improving the utilization of idle charger. EV drivers may seek available chargers in area and refuel vehicles before they run out of battery capacity at any time.



The necessity for peer-to-peer electric car charging stations has increased as a result of factors such as expanding public adoption of electric vehicles and government regulations and incentives for owning electric vehicles and the development of a supercharger network. According to the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), the Netherlands, France, and Germany would account for approximately 70% of the region’s electric vehicle charging stations by 2020. Furthermore, electric car sales in Europe increased by 89% in 2020, contributing to the market’s growth.



COVID-19 Impact



As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, governments across the world are promoting the implementation of strict lockdowns. As a result of the pandemic and the resulting internationally economic slump, various industries are facing considerable hurdles. The pandemic has also had a significant influence on the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. During lockdowns, all types of transportation suffered heavy losses due to limited operability. As a result, the use of charging stations in malls and complexes has been limited.



Furthermore, the financial crisis is anticipated to have an impact on investments in smart buildings, EV charging networks, and a variety of industries and sectors, including automobiles, electronics, and power.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing EV charging station demands through growing Electronic vehicle demand



As the number of electric vehicles on the road grows, so does the need for charging infrastructure. Leading electric vehicle markets including China, the United States, and Germany are heavily investing in EV charging stations as well as research and development for easier and more effective charging techniques. Automakers are projected to make significant expenditures to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and to play a significant role in the market’s evolution. This suggests that the production of electric vehicles is increasing, which would enhance the industry for EV charging stations. While the majority of EV owners deploy a Level 1 or Level 2 EV charging unit in home or apartment complex, public charging stations are becoming increasingly popular around the world. The desire for electric vehicle charging stations will rise as EV sales grow.



Utilization of the V2G EV charging stations for the advance electric vehicles



Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging stations are a technology that allows electrical energy to flow in both directions between plug-in electric vehicles and the power grid. The V2G technology allows EVs to store and discharge unused energy to the grid. This can improve the electrical component’s performance while also actually contributing to EV owners. Electric vehicle charging processes have been simplified as a result of the introduction of this technology, and EVs have become one of the most popular ways of transportation. As a result, the whole charging station business is critical for connecting the network to the electric vehicle and enabling charging. At the Genoa campus of the Italian Institute of Technology, Enel Energia S.p.A. erected two V2G EV car charging stations.



Market Restraining Factors



The current electric vehicle charging infrastructure is not standardized.



The necessity for uniformity of electric car charging stations has been highlighted by variables such as the expansion of the electric vehicle industry and variances in charging workloads. Certain electric vehicle charging terminals may only work with a specific voltage. Level 1 charging stations include a voltage of 120V AC, whereas level 2 supercharger points provide a voltage of 208/240V AC. DC charging stations, along with the use of 480V AC to provide quick charging. For the establishment of a friendly ecology and increased EV sales, governments must standardize charging infrastructure. The standards for fast charging differ across countries. CHAdeMO is used in Japan, while CCS is used in Europe, the United States, and South Korea, and GB/T is used in China.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Residential (Apartments and Private Homes) and Commercial (Destination Charging Station, Fleet Charging Station, Workplace Charging Station, and Others). The commercial segment registered a significant revenue share in the peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market in 2021. Commercial charger installation provides convenience to business staff and keeps fleets powered. The continued growth of electric vehicle charging stations in corporate buildings is mostly owing to the segment’s great growth prospects. Indian Oil Corporation Limited declared in November 2021 that by 2024, it plans to install 10,000 charging points across India in malls, complexes, and office buildings. Such characteristics create an enabling environment favorably for the segment’s future growth.



Charger Type Outlook



Based on Charger Type, the market is segmented into Level 2 and Level 1. The Level 2 segment procured the largest revenue share in the peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market in 2021. The use of level 2 chargers by companies like The Coca-Cola Corporation and GENERAL MOTORS has contributed to the segment’s growth. Furthermore, electricity providers are pushing the development of level 2 chargers for general and resident usage through cooperation with peer-to-peer EV charging software developers. EVMATCH, INC built and deployed eight Wi-Fi linked to level 2 charging stations for electricity in Santa Clara for both public and tenant use as part of this agreement. Each multi-unit home that took part in the pilot scheme received funds from SVCE to cover the cost of infrastructure.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North American region acquired the highest revenue share in the peer-to-peer electric vehicle charging market in 2021. The growing number of enterprises in the peer-to-peer electric car charging industry across the region can be ascribed to the market’s expansion. Furthermore, producers of electric vehicle charging stations are forming alliances with automobile manufacturers to give a seamless charging experience. Charge Point, for example, in March 2021 would extend its collaboration with Volvo to offer an in-car Charging Point app and give seamless charging features to Volvo drivers. This app uses the vehicle’s infotainment system to help drivers discover charging outlets across North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.), Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group), EVBox (Engie SA), EVmeter LTD., Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc), Innogy SE (E. ON SE), Power Hero, Inc., and Webasto Group.



Strategies deployed in Peer-To-Peer Electric Vehicle Charging Market



Nov-2021: ClipperCreek completed the acquisition of Enphase Energy, an American NASDAQ-listed energy technology company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to extend Enphase administration into home electrification by using its power alteration and software platform to control resources and loads within the home.



Apr-2021: Shell joined hands with Porsche Asia Pacific, the largest and most traditional Sports Car manufacturer. Under this partnership, the companies would execute Southeast Asia’s first cross-border high-performance charging network with 12 charge sockets at six Shell stations critically located along Malaysia’s North-South highway. Additionally, the network would provide EV drivers the chance of handy travel between Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Singapore in the future.



Feb-2021: Shell took over ubitricity, a leading European supplier of on-street charging for electric vehicles. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its rapid growing on-street EV charging market and would offer crucial capability, helping Shell to escalate its entire EV charging provider.



Dec-2020: Enel X signed an agreement with Weltmeister, an electric car brand owned by WM Motor Technology. Through this partnership, the first commercial workplace committed to e-Mobility in China, Enel X would support the evolution of Weltmeister’s charging architecture at the world level, thus promoting the export of EVs along with boosting the growth of overseas industries.



Nov-2020: Enel X expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a dedicated e-Mobility office in China. Through this expansion, the company aimed to deploy its leading charging architecture machinery systems, and platforms for the latest energy vehicles, such as plug-in hybrids and completely electric vehicles, using in the nation rapid-paced evolution of clear transportation.



Aug-2020: Enel X expanded its electric vehicle charging network to more than 50,000 public charging points. Through this expansion, the Hubject e-mobility platform enables Enel X JuicePass app consumers to recharge EVs without signing new contracts, in the charging points regulated by Last Mile Solutions, has•to•be and E.ON, on a network of across 20,000 added charging points in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.



Feb-2020: ChargePoint came into a partnership with NATSO, represents over travel plazas and truckstops. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to launch a National Highway Charging cooperative to boost EV charging to every area of the community.



Dec-2018: ChargePoint formed a partnership with Greenlots, a provider of innovative software, services, and expertise. Through this partnership, the companies would allow charging between networks, and entrance approach to thousands of additional charging areas all over North America at no further price. Additionally, In mid-2019, drivers would be able to charge on either Greenlots and ChargePoint networks without the requirement to produce different accounts or pay additional fees, allowing a more scalable experience as the move to the huge adaption of electric flexibility propel.



Oct-2018: Chargepoint came into a partnership with EVBox, the world’s largest producer and operator of electric vehicle charging networks. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to provide roaming assistance between electric car charging networks in North America and Europe. Additionally, EV charging networks would pain to have to control various accounts with multiple enterprises in order to have an approach to all the charging networks that might need to utilize.



Oct-2018: ChargePoint formed a partnership with FLO, a women’s health app, that supports women at each stage of the reproductive cycle. Through this partnership, the companies allow access to public chargers on both networks while traveling in the Canada and US, without the need to enroll for various accounts or acquire added fees.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Residential



o Apartments



o Private Homes



• Commercial



o Destination Charging Station



o Fleet Charging Station



o Workplace Charging Station



o Others



By Charger Type



• Level 2



• Level 1



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Norway



o Netherlands



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o Taiwan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.



• Enphase Energy, Inc. (ClipperCreek, Inc.)



• Enel X Italia Srl (Enel Group)



• EVBox (Engie SA)



• EVmeter LTD.



• Shell Recharge Solutions (Shell plc)



• Innogy SE (E. ON SE)



• Power Hero, Inc.



• Webasto Group



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283455/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________