Notice about the increase of the claim

Harju County Court is reviewing the claim brought by OÜ Salinee on 12.11.2021 against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the consumed water services (23.11.21 announcement ( link )). Claimant has submitted an application to increase the claim in the same civil process. AS Tallinna Vesi does not consider the claim and its increase justified.



The claimant has joined the claims from various undertakings from 2011 to 2019. After the increase the main claim is in the amount of EUR 11,393,826 pluss interest. The main claim was increased by EUR 4,416,485.50. AS Tallinna Vesi made an annoucement on the claim on 23.11.21 (link). The procedure is at a early stage in the court of first instance and no hearing has taken place.

Tallinna Vesi has always acted legitimately by applying fair tariffs imposed in accordance with the law in force. In Tallinna Vesi’s opinion, the claim and the increase of the claim are unfounded, and the Company disputes them in every way.

In Tallinna Vesi’s opinion, the current proceedings of action have no impact on the Company’s financial results or the price of shares.





