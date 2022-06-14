Marshall Lux Joins the Cmind Advisory Board

Boston, MA, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cmind Inc., a fintech that enables investors, accountants and lawyers to make fast and accurate decisions about corporate valuations, credit and sustainability, today announced Marshall Lux has joined its advisory board. Lux brings to Cmind decades of corporate leadership experience as a financial services consultant and practitioner.

Lux began his career at McKinsey & Company where he served financial services firms across a wide variety of subsectors and functional areas. Lux eventually led McKinsey’s private equity practice, leaving after approximately twenty-five years to become the Chief Risk Officer for Chase during the 2008 financial crisis. After the crisis he left to join the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as a Senior Partner and built a robust private equity practice. He remains a Senior Advisor to BCG and currently sits on three public and three private boards.

“I am thrilled to be working with Cmind, they have built extraordinary capabilities and I look forward to the next chapter,” said Lux.

“Marshall Lux is an influencer, leader and practitioner in the financial services space, and has tremendous expertise and passion to reshape the financial services and investment industry in today’s fast changing world,” said Weihong Zhang, Founder and CEO of Cmind Inc. “We are excited to have him join our advisory board and contribute to the market penetration of our technologies and products, and the growth of our organization.”

Lux has also served the public sector including advising the Federal Reserve Board, the 9/11 Commission, and testifying before Congress on various financial topics. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, The Economic Club of New York and a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. He has written numerous whitepapers that have been cited in The Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, among others. Lux received his MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated summa cum laude from the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton University.

About Cmind

Cmind is an AI-enabled technology firm that focuses on generating predictive signals for key corporate events such as earnings and revenue beats/misses, credit rating changes, and ESG risks among others by utilizing proprietary annotation schemes and continuously optimized algorithms that reflect newly available financial data, news, and management commentaries. For more information visit www.cmind-ai.com.